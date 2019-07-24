Authorities including the U.S. Coast Guard are conducting an extensive search in Charleston Harbor for a possible missing boater early Wednesday night.
The Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant was on its way to conduct training when it came across a 25-foot commercial crab fishing vessel that was idling but unmaned, said Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit, a spokesman for the Coast Guard. Fresh catch, bait and a single shoe were found on board but there was no sign of any boat operator.
.@USCG crews and local partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water in the #Charleston Harbor. More info here: https://t.co/JDntbURYUQ pic.twitter.com/inIe5LybmS— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 24, 2019
A helicopter and other Coast Guard resources were deployed, VanderWeit said. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Fire Department and S.C. Department of Natural Resources have been deployed in the search.
"We're saturating the harbor right now," the spokesman said.
David Lucas, a spokesman for SCDNR, said his agency was called out around 3 p.m. and that the approximate area being searched is near the mouth of the Ashley River.
Further information on the search effort was not immediately available.
Anyone with information should contact Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.