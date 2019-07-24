Crabbing boat found with no one on board in Charleston Harbor

Authorities searched for a possible missing boater after a commercial crabbing vessel was found idling but had no one on board in Charleston Harbor on Wednesday. U.S. Coast Guard/Provided

The search for a boater believed to be missing in Charleston Harbor will continue overnight, authorities said Wednesday.

Efforts began earlier in the day after a 25-foot commercial crab fishing vessel was spotted with its engine idling but no one on board, said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit.

Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant was on its way to conduct training when it came across the vessel, VanderWeit said. Fresh catch, bait and a shoe were found on board but there was no sign of the boat operator. 

A helicopter and other Coast Guard resources were deployed, the spokesman said. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Fire Department and S.C. Department of Natural Resources were also deployed in the search.

David Lucas, a spokesman for SCDNR, said his agency was called out around 3 p.m. and that the approximate area being searched was near the mouth of the Ashley River.

Anyone with information should call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

