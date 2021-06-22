Search continues for suspect accused in hit-and-run of horse-drawn carriage in Charleston

Police continue to search for a semitrailer driver accused in the hit-and-run of a horse-drawn carriage in downtown Charleston that injured two people over the weekend.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said June 22 the investigation was "progressing."

Police reviewed footage from city surveillance cameras at the scene of the crash, according to an incident report, and identified the vehicle as a white flatbed semitrailer. The driver has not been located, however.

Charleston police officers were dispatched about 11:09 a.m. June 19 after receiving reports of the collision at Broad and Meeting streets, according to the report.

Passengers told officers at the scene a semitrailer truck transporting a flatbed struck the carriage as it turned north onto Meeting Street from Broad Street.

The collision spooked the horse and caused it to gallop toward the northwest corner of City Hall. A driver behind the carriage stopped to help control the horse and keep the carriage from rolling into traffic, the incident report states.

The 50-year-old driver of the carriage was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. An elderly passenger also was taken to the hospital for a broken ankle.

The horse was not injured. Employees from Old South Carriage Co. settled the horse and walked it back to the company's barn.

Officers dispatched to the scene were initially told the vehicle that struck the carriage was an orange-colored van, but passengers confirmed it was a white semitrailer.

Francis said the initial confusion about the suspect vehicle has not hampered the investigation.