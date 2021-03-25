Seabrook neighbors' spat over drainage pipe decided by SC Supreme Court

SEABROOK ISLAND — A neighborly dispute over a drainage pipe made it all the way to the S.C. Supreme Court last year, and justices recently decided the yearslong case will be resolved with just $1,000 in damages.

It's not uncommon for neighbors in the flood-prone Lowcountry to clash over drainage issues, but few cases make it to the state's highest court.

The seeds of the legal conflict were sown in 2002, when Paul Dennis McLaughlin and Susan Rode McLaughlin bought a lot on the island to build a home there, according to court documents. Their lot, like that of neighbors Richard Ralph and Eugenia Ralph, had a "no-build zone" with an underground, corroded drainage pipe.

A different drainage line on the golf course next door was installed that same year. The McLaughlins then spent the next six years talking to the island's Property Owners Association about whether they could build on the section of their plot with the old pipe. They finally got permission to do so, and in 2008 told builders to remove their portion.

The Ralphs, however, protested that the corroded line was still helping to drain their yard of rainfall. When the McLaughlin's section was removed, the Ralphs said flooding on their property got worse.

Ainsley Tillman, an attorney for the Ralphs, said the couple's yard has ponding after it rains, and the standing water has drowned trees on the property.

That's what led the couple to file their original suit, claiming trespass and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and asking for hundreds of thousands in damages. After a trial they were awarded just $1,000; despite winning, they appealed the amount of the court's award.

An appeals court agreed there could be a new trial only over the amount of damages awarded. That's the decision the state Supreme Court reversed on March 17 in a unanimous decision that reinstated the $1,000 payout and ended the case.

Tillman said her clients feel $1,000 is inadequate. Additionally, the legal fees the Ralphs spent so far "have not been insignificant," Tillman said, but she declined to say exactly how big the bill was.

Hamlin O'Kelley, an attorney for the McLaughlins, declined to comment on the case and said his clients also would not comment.

But the saga may not be over: Tillman said the Ralphs are deciding whether they will ask the Supreme Court to re-hear the case, as they hope for a higher damage amount.

"When you are deciding whether or not to pursue an appeal in a case, they weigh the cost of litigation against the damage to your property," Tillman said. "That's kind of the balancing test."