Mary Johnson may have temporarily lost her Seabrook Island garden plot, but she's gained many new friends.

In the week since Johnson's story was first published in The Post and Courier, multiple readers have reached out, asking if there's a way to remedy the situation or even offering land of their own for her to start a new garden. Johnson said that strangers have stopped her in public to hug her and chat about the situation.

The number of people who signed an online petition to get Johnson's plot back had quadrupled as of Monday afternoon.

"It's nice to know you have people in your corner," she said.

Johnson, 75, grew up on a farm in rural North Carolina and has been a mainstay in Seabrook's community garden for all 14 years she's lived there. That is until October, when Seabrook's Property Owners Association informed her that a new set of rules for the garden meant she could no longer hold a plot.

Johnson is a renter, and the new policy stipulated that only property owners could claim a plot, and the policy also says the association could not transfer a spot to someone else. That effectively bars Johnson's landlord, who supports her quest to get her plot back, from staking out a spot for her.

One issue, representatives of the POA have said, is that several people have been on the wait list for their own plot, and several other amenities around the gated Seabrook community are reserved partially or fully for property owners.

Sidi Limehouse, a longtime farmer who runs a popular produce stand near Seabrook, has offered his own solution. Limehouse said Monday he would be willing to donate some of his own land — about 5 acres on Resurrection Road — for any of the Seabrook gardeners seeking a plot.

"I wouldn’t charge them anything," Limehouse said. "It might be kind of a neighborly thing, but it's just — I got the land, and it's available."

Limehouse wasn't the only person who offered to open up some land. But Johnson would like to return to the community space, where she has long offered growing advice — and free produce — to her friends. Some of those relationships have persisted the entire 14 years she's been on the island.

"We’ve had good times together," Johnson said. "It's just like family, you know, the ones that have been out there since I've been out here."

So far, the property owner board has denied proposals to reinstate Johnson or grant her an exception to the rules, which one board member said were too broadly written. Johnson is the only gardener affected by the rule change.

Her next chance to get a potential exemption, and regain her plot, will occur when the POA meets next on Jan. 14.