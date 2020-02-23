Sea turtles nesting earlier in SC and Southeast as climate change takes hold

Something unusual is happening: At least six massive leatherback sea turtles have laid eggs on Florida beaches since early February.

The first nest on Feb. 6 broke the record for the earliest laid by about three weeks.

That wasn't so big a surprise, said Niki Desjardin, operations director for Ecological Associates, a Florida company that researches species and ecosystems.

"Turtles keep you guessing," she said. "What's more shocking is since that nest we're seen five more."

The early nestings have bad and good implications for sea turtle nesting in South Carolina and across the Southeast. Loggerheads, which lay most of the eggs here, are also nesting earlier.

The phenomenon is likely one more sign that warmer seas and sands are becoming one more threat to the declining species.

But it might mean the ancient turtles themselves are adapting — again — to a changing climate.

Far more of the eggs that are laid in warmer sands emerge as females, disrupting the gender balance needed to reproduce. The trend has worried biologists for the turtles' future. The turtles, metabolically if not instinctively, might just be looking for cooler sands. The shift in nesting season is occurring along with an apparent northward shift in range.

Leatherbacks are the largest of the seven sea turtle species, all of which are considered endangered or threatened throughout their ranges. An adult leatherback can be longer than 6 feet and weigh a ton — more than twice as big as the more widely known loggerhead.

Leatherbacks rarely are seen and only occasionally lay nests in the Lowcountry. But about 1,000 nests are laid in Florida each year.

Loggerheads here are also laying nests earlier. The earliest nest on record was laid April 25 last year, said Michelle Pate, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources sea turtle recovery coordinator.

Nesting here has usually started during May.

The most recent studies estimate the average date for loggerhead nesting has shifted to 10 days earlier, said Ann Marie Lauritsen, Southeast sea turtle coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Studies are under way to determine whether the earlier nests are affecting the gender make-up of the clutch.

"It's difficult to tell on a species level," Lauritsen said. The impacts of climate change are not fully understood. "What we do know is the turtles are losing habitat to sea rise" and that the technically out-of-season nesters and eggs could be threatened by activities such as off-season beach renourishment projects, she said.

More than a half-million loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings made their way from nests to the ocean in South Carolina in 2019, a number that dwarfs any other on record and continues a recent trend of more nesting here. Meanwhile, the number of nests continue to decline in Florida, where nine of every 10 loggerhead nests along the Southeast are laid.

There's been concern over the sex ratio imbalance for more than a decade, but now studies show that if the sand gets too hot, the nestlings die or hatch too weak to make it.

Other factors could be influencing the nesting shift, including just natural variations in individual turtle's behavior, said David Owens, a biology professor emeritus at College of Charleston, who has studied sea turtles for years.

For him, though, the bottom line is rising ocean temperatures.

"I do not believe sea turtles individually have a way to sense warmer beaches," Owens said. But they can sense water temperature.

"I do not think the individuals can make a decision to try to balance the sex ratio. But as nesting colonies expand farther north, there is a good chance population growth will result in more male production on the cooler northern beaches," he said.

Unlike with loggerheads, nesting of the more tropical leatherbacks and green sea turtles is rapidly increasing in Florida.

"The tremendous growth of nesting in Florida recently may be documenting or showing this northward expansion out of the Caribbean," Owens said. "Climate change is definitely impacting sea turtle reproduction."

Researchers in Florida aren't too alarmed yet for turtle species that have been around for more than 200 million years, surviving any number of climatic shifts.

"Turtles are incredibly adaptive, and they've existed on this planet a long time," Desjardin said. "We hope they will be able to adapt to the warming climate."