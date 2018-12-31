Winter fog means rain is on the way.
That's old weather lore. And sure enough, after Monday's thick blurring of the coast, storms and thunderstorms are forecast for the rest of the week.
Sea fog swallowed Charleston and the beaches as a result of warm, wet air from the south moving up over the colder water, said meteorologist Emily McGraw with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
It began to lift inland at midday but patchy fog will hang around through Tuesday, until showers arrive.
"It's typical in winter when the usual warm, moist air masses move in," McGraw said.
The fog covered as far inland as Columbia.
The showers and thundershowers might hang around until Friday night, according to the Weather Service forecast on Monday.
The fog stretched up and down the coast, so thick at one point that Savannah International Airport stopped its flights, McGraw said.
Charleston International Airport continued to operate, according to a spokesperson.