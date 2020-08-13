SC's oldest pharmacy speaks on witnessing second pandemic

SUMMERVILLE — Guerin’s Pharmacy is almost like a time capsule in the middle of the historic downtown area.

It’s filled with aging shelves and counters from the late 1800s. Some of them have rows of old medicine bottles sitting on top.

If it weren't for the array of modern goods, shoppers in 2010s clothing and masks because of the coronavirus pandemic, a visitor could easily picture how it looked in its early days.

“I can’t imagine what I would do if it wasn’t here,” said Barbara Dunning, a pharmacist and the owner of Guerin’s.

Mask-wearing isn’t new territory for the historic building. Having been in town since 1871, Guerin’s is listed as the oldest pharmacy in South Carolina.

It’s also one of the few businesses in the state that has operated through two pandemics — the 1918 Spanish flu and the current COVID-19 crisis.

Debates about masks and residents looking for medicinal comforts and preventive care are some of the things historians say connect the two pandemic eras. Dunning has dealt with both losing some of her customers and managing funds during the current alarm.

She wasn’t alive in 1918 so her knowledge is slim. By that year she said Dr. Henry Guerin, the first owner of the business, had retired. His son Dr. Joseph Guerin would’ve been the full-time owner.

A similar era

Much of 1918 was consumed by the Spanish flu.

More than 14,200 people died in South Carolina from it. By the end of the year, around 10 percent of Charleston’s population — more than 6,000 people — had been infected with the virus.

The year also sits between a previous era of harsh medical treatments, such as "bleeding," and today’s era of pharmaceuticals.

Jacob Steere-Williams is a history of science and medicine professor with the College of Charleston. He and other research colleagues and students have followed the current pandemic and its parallels with 1918.

Looking through the records of pharmacies in Charleston in that time, he said the owners' account books were filled with orders for items such as botanical remedies.

“They were just slammed,” he said.

When Dunning was in high school, her father was the owner of Guerin’s. Charles Dunning Jr. would often work at the pharmacy until 9 p.m., she said. She knows the hours were longer in 1918.

“They were probably working a full 24 hours,” she said.

Steere-Williams said he agrees. As with the coronavirus, there wasn’t a cure to help during the Spanish flu. Medications seen today, like ibuprofen and acetaminophen, also weren’t around.

Most people swarmed pharmacies for botanical remedies to help with prevention or to bring mild comfort. Steere-Williams compares that to now where people are exchanging preventive treatments.

In 1918 and 1919, more businessmen and entrepreneurs were emerging with patented medications. Most local newspapers were filled with ads about the treatments.

“There’s this thirst for people to want something comforting,” Steere-Williams said.

In an April 11, 1919, issue of The News and Courier, a man named W.W. Underwood said in an advertisement titled “I am cured” that “do you know that since taking Peplax I have gained 28 pounds. ... I am a well man.”

Peplax was one of the many patented cure-alls that appeared during this time.

In the ad, Peplax was recommended to Underwood by his druggist when he was “feeling so bad.” Guerin’s Pharmacy is listed as one of the leading druggists selling Peplax.

Summerville in 1918 was far different from 2020. The town was seen as more of a peaceful retreat for healing. Dunning said there was even a myth that there weren’t any mosquitoes or other bugs in town because of the abundance of pine trees.

Most used the town as a retreat from the crowds in Charleston. During the Spanish flu pandemic, there were a lot of debates around mask-wearing. Steere-Williams said anti-mask protests were organized in conservative areas.

In the fall of 1918, Charleston business owners also pushed for the local government to lift any mask requirements.

Dunning lost customers this year because of her refusal to let people in Guerin’s without a mask.

“My employees come first,” she said.

Making accommodations

Guerin’s has existed through 28 presidents and countless historical events. Dunning is also a part of multiple generations of pharmacists who have managed the business.

She inherited the building from her father, Charles Dunning Jr., in 2014 after he passed away. He took over ownership from his uncle, Dr. Herbert F. Dunning, in 1975. And Dr. Dunning worked with Dr. Joseph Guerin, the son of original owner Dr. Henry C. Guerin.

Barbara Dunning said her favorite memory of working at the pharmacy involves her nephew. The business has a 1920s style soda fountain where ice cream, milkshakes and hot dogs are sold.

She loved watching her nephew sit at the pharmacy's front window eating ice cream while watching people in Hutchinson Square.

“Where else can you do that?” she said.

Unlike the 1918 pandemic, COVID-19 didn’t bring an overwhelming number of people to Guerin's. A pharmacy is usually the first place a community can look to see when people are facing hard financial times.

“They make that medicine stretch," Dunning said.

Some people choose to pay for needs such as food and electricity over medication when faced with unemployment. April was the month where Dunning and her staff really noticed the decline in customers.

Financial struggles and fears of contracting the virus were some of the reasons Dunning was given for why people stopped coming. She's tried to accommodate as many customers as she can.

She removed most of the chairs in the pharmacy to help with social distancing. She usually keeps two available for the elderly.

The business introduced curbside pickup since it doesn't have a drive-thru. Cameran Besse, an employee with Guerin's, said the hardest part has been disinfecting everything in the pharmacy section after each customer.

"Especially if its busy back there," she said.

Dunning also won't budge on the mask-wearing. Not all of her customers have been pleased with that decision.

All of her employees are required to wear masks and gloves. She's thankful that Summerville introduced a mask ordinance so all of the responsibility doesn't fall on businesses.

Small businesses can't afford to upset too many customers, Dunning said. Having local governments issue mask orders helps keep the blame away from owners.

It's been a difficult time, but they've been able to break even. She had some money saved that ended up being helpful. She was also able to get money through the Payment Protection Program.

“Guerin's is here for the long haul of COVID," she said. "I have to stay in business."

Besse is 20 years old and grew up at Guerin's. Her father worked in the downtown area.

She went to Summerville High School and said most of the students knew about the business. They would often go to Guerin's to get ice cream.

"All the employees have pretty much known me since I was a baby," she said.

With it being locally owned, she said it's nice to know customers by name. Ally Knotts, an Ashley Ridge High School student and Guerin's employee, said she loves the history and the antiques.

She likes to tell people about the pharmacy's history, she said.

“You see a lot of tourists come in," she said.

Dunning grew up at the pharmacy. She also worked there as a teenager. She spent 12 years working in partnership with her father as a pharmacist. Her father even passed away a few steps from the pharmacy's front door.

She's 58 and knows that her retirement is approaching. Her colleague, Joshua Kister, will likely take over the business once she does.

It's been nice to own a piece of history, she said.

Though she isn't sure what she'll do once she does say goodbye, she knows at this point it's going to involve rest and a beach.