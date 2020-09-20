SC's new VA secretary floating idea of county offices becoming part of regional model

The secretary of South Carolina's Department of Veterans' Affairs faces a backlash for proposing to move some county-level offices set up to help former service members into regional ones.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. William Grimsley — the first to serve as the head of the new position in Gov. Henry McMaster's Cabinet — has suggested that all 46 county-level veteran offices become a part of the new statewide department.

Additionally, a district or regional model would be created around areas that have better facilities so they could share resources with other counties.

The offices are state-run to assist South Carolina's 400,000 veterans and are separate from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

By state law, each of the state's 46 counties must have a dedicated office and staff to help veterans. These offices provide assistance in applying for benefits at the federal and state level. The director of each office is appointed by a county's Statehouse delegation.

Each branch is funded at the local level. They do not provide direct medical care.

But because of the imbalance in the state's population, some veterans in areas with smaller governments aren't getting the same level of service as larger counties, such as populous heavy Charleston, Berkeley and Greenville.

While Grimley's suggestion could make getting help more efficient for retirees from small towns and rural areas, some critics worry it will reduce access for some and give local governments less control.

“So how is this supposed to go?" asked Horry County VA Director Ronald Elvis at a recent discussion about the proposal in front of the local legislative delegation.

"Somebody from Little River having to drive to Florence for services? That’s a pretty substantial increase in driving,” Elvis said. “This program in and of itself is bad for your veterans, your voters. The effectiveness of my office will be severely, severely affected.”

South Carolina is home to the ninth largest military retiree population in the nation, with more than 400,000 veterans calling themselves residents.

State Sen. Luke Rankin, who represents much of the Myrtle Beach area, said he'd like to know more about the cost of implementing this proposal, what the alleged benefits are and why state leaders are considering changes to the county veteran system.

It would be a hard sell for Rankin to support any plan that Elvis doesn’t think is best for his constituents.

“Bottom line is I’m leery of it,” Rankin said.

Grimsley has sought input from as many people as possible on the plan. He tried to reach all of the 46 county officers, but said some have been unresponsive.

"We do have communication challenges that we are working through," he said. "I've been here since March, so nobody has been used to having a department over the counties before. We just got some growing pains."

Grimsley's idea is in the early planning stages. He said it would require significant funding from the Statehouse, and that he isn't ready to broach the topic until some of the more pressing issues facing legislators are cleared.

Other large county office directors seemed less alarmed than Elvis in Horry County.

Janice Helton, the officer in Berkeley County, said Grimsley assured her that county programs would not be cut under his proposal. She did say it may mean that veterans she has been working with for several years may need to go to other offices to get the assistance they need.

"It will definitely change some things," Helton said. "But it's all about serving veterans, and the general cares about that. I don't see a real problem with this."

In Beaufort County, where there is a large population of Marine Corps retirees, county office director Carl Wedler said it was too early to speculate. He didn't mind the prospect of sharing resources with offices that need more help.

"It would put some strain on us," Wedler said. "But it's the first pass and it seems like a reasonable approach."

Grimsley hopes to finalize some ideas after more conversations with lawmakers, veterans and advocates. He knows there has been some backlash, but said the change needs to be done in the name of efficiency.

"We need to keep a robust presence for our veterans in all the counties," he said. "We got miles to go before we get there."