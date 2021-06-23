SC's new rules for flounder catch go into effect July 1, as state embarks on a new hatchery

South Carolina has implemented stricter rules on the harvest of flounder, which will go into effect July 1.

Populations of summer flounder, a popular fish that spans coastal waters from Georgia to North Carolina, have been in severe decline for decades. The rules are aimed at letting the species, an iconic catch that's prized for its rich taste, bounce back to previous levels.

The new rules include:

A daily catch limit of five fish per person or 10 per boat, down from 10 per person or 20 per boat.

A size minimum of 16 inches per fish caught, up from 15 inches previously.

The standards are far looser than a suite of regulations the S.C. Department of Natural Resources proposed earlier this year. Those rules would have kept size restrictions the same but reduced catch limits to two fish per person or six per boat.

The most controversial provision was eschewed entirely: a season for the flounder catch, running from about the beginning of July to the end of October.

Though the regulations were scaled down, "It will still get us going in the right direction," said Mel Bell, director of DNR's Office of Fisheries Management.

English Glover, a former charter boat captain and a Grand Strand fishing commentator on local TV and radio programs, said the new rules were generally a positive for conservation efforts. But he was adamantly opposed to the idea of a set season. It would have deprived revenue for bait and tackle shops and other parts of the industry that supports recreational anglers, he said.

"It would be devastating in so many different realms of fishing here in the Carolinas," he said.

North Carolina, meanwhile, has already instituted a season, which will get even more restrictive this year. Recreational seekers of the flatfish will only have two weeks at the beginning of September to catch them, and the much larger commercial fishery will be able to harvest on staggered two-week schedules from different sections of the coast.

That leaves the risk that opportunistic operations will descend on the Palmetto State's waters to make up the difference. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, said steeper fees for out-of-state fishing licenses that the Legislature passed along with the new catch limits will hopefully help avert that.

Those higher fees will also, in part, fund a new effort in South Carolina: a hatchery to grow more flounder and release them into coastal waters. The state has had success before in stocking species like red drum, but flounder have a complex life cycle and are notoriously hard to grow in an artificial setting, said Tanya Darden, the assistant director of DNR's coastal lab on James Island.

The larvae, for example, don't have both eyes on one side of their head, as bottom-dwelling adult flounder do. The eyes migrate together as infant fish grow older, but only in a delicately balanced combination of environmental conditions. Temperature also determines the sex of the fish, leaving the possibility that water at the wrong degree will produce only males, Darden said.

Some other states have flounder hatcheries, but they produce fish on smaller scales, to the tune of 100,000 a year. DNR doesn't know yet how many it will be able to produce, but whatever the number, it likely couldn't save the fishery by itself — that would take tens of millions of fish, according to DNR.

"It's going to be a challenge for us. It's one we're up to," Darden said.