SC's new resilience office tackles question of how to avoid damages from strengthening storms

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's new Office of Resilience faces a monumental task this year: setting out a statewide plan on how to manage flood damage.

The office was created in response to years of serious storms in the Palmetto State, starting in 2015. The agency includes a new Cabinet officer who reports directly to the governor. It will have to deliver its first report to the state Legislature in roughly a year's time, by July 1, 2022.

It marks an inflection point on the state level in how South Carolina will handle the wetter and more hazardous future brought by climate change — by trying to avoid destruction before it arrives.

The mandate to create a statewide resilience plan requires recommendations on where homes should be bought by the government and removed to avoid future flooding. A $6 million revolving loan fund created this year may be used to do just that shortly after storms blow through, and an additional $44 million budgeted to the office can be used for some post-disaster repairs and assistance to local governments.

The plan will also address other hazards, such as wildfire and drought.

But the office, which is absorbing the work of the former Disaster Recovery Office, will still have to deal with many challenges that have become evident in the past six years, including a glacially slow federal recovery system for disaster survivors.

What's clear among disaster experts, though, is that things need to change, as storms become more costly and more damaging across South Carolina and the country at large. The first storm in recent memory to usher in this reality was the 1,000-year flood in 2015, which swamped the state with record amounts of rain (more than 25 inches in some places) from a stalled front, bursting dams in the Midlands and swelling waterways in the Lowcountry.

After flood insurance, homeowners insurance and Federal Emergency Management Agency aid were all awarded for that year's damages, there was still $400 million in unmet need to repair homes, said Eric Fosmire, chief of staff and legal director for the Office of Resilience. The state only received $126 million from the federal government to cover the gap.

"I think there's a lot of concern at federal and state levels about the increasing pattern of losses, and it’s not sustainable," said Susan Cutter, director of the Hazards and Vulnerability Research Institute at the University of South Carolina.

Slow rebuilding

Originally, the Disaster Recovery Office was meant to be temporary, a sort of pop-up created by then-Gov. Nikki Haley to help some of the state's most vulnerable rebuild their homes with federal grants.

Ben Duncan initially joined the recovery efforts that preceded that office for two days a week, as Haley pulled together state government employees on an informal basis to tackle rebuilding after the 2015 floods. At the time, Duncan worked for the state Department of Insurance, just the latest in a long string of state government posts in his then-30-year career.

But slowly, the Disaster Recovery Office became a full-time job and a more permanent group as continuous floods lashed the state. Hurricane Matthew hit the northern coast in 2016 and sent a second wave of water down through the Pee Dee as it pushed into North Carolina; Hurricane Florence, a slower and wetter storm, followed a similar path in 2018, dropping even more water into the rivers that cross from North Carolina to South Carolina.

Duncan was leading the office by the time Gov. Henry McMaster nominated him to lead the new resilience group earlier this year. Duncan was confirmed to the post in the spring.

These days, he works from a building tucked into the back of an industrial park not far from the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The walls of the Office of Resilience, formerly the Disaster Recovery Office, are plastered with before and after photos — homes destroyed in some of the recent deluges juxtaposed next to the new houses that the state helped rebuild.

The houses were paid for with Housing and Urban Development grants, a relatively newer form of federal relief that's meant to help with long-term issues long after FEMA's time in a community has ended. According to data from mid-June, almost 3,000 homes damaged in the 2015 flood and 2016's Hurricane Matthew had been repaired or replaced.

But HUD dollars take a long time to reach the states that use them. Often, by the time they're disbursed, "you're already two years behind helping people," Cutter said. HUD then gives grantees another six years to spend all the money — a deadline that South Carolina has met but that many other places don't. The state will finish its last few homes from the 2015 and 2016 events this year.

Several factors slow down the work. Land may not have a clear title, a common situation among Black landowners who have passed down properties through many generations. Each round of HUD funding also has different rules to follow, Cutter said.

The work is more complex than a typical home repair, specifically because Disaster Recovery was tasked with aiding the state's most vulnerable. Many homes had damage from delayed maintenance already. In one case, a contractor removed siding from a home to see the entire structure tilt to one side, Fosmire said. Termites had been eating the house for so long that the siding was the main thing holding it together.

Because of issues like that, many contractors don't want to get involved — another factor that slows down rebuilding, Fosmire said.

Some are kicked out of the program for abuses. In one case The Post and Courier reported on, a work crew slept inside a North Charleston woman's home while they completed repairs there and elsewhere.

Other mishaps are less extreme. Disaster Recovery once replaced a turkey that a client said was stolen from her freezer, Duncan said.

Occasionally, homeowners were told that the state couldn't rebuild their home on the same land because it couldn't be lifted high enough to avoid future floodwaters or the water hadn't drained at all. That led some clients to drop out rather than move, though the transition was easier for others who had manufactured homes on rented land, Duncan said.

"The best thing is just to get out of the way (of the water)," Duncan said. "It's about the only thing you can do."

Looking forward

Over time, Fosmire said, Disaster Recovery officials learned from past storms, realizing they needed federal monies to pay for some home buyouts. That use is being allowed for the first time in HUD disaster funds released after 2018's Florence. But the money was only awarded last year, and the state is still accepting applications through July, for an estimated 500 spots.

Now, buyouts are a central component of the structure of the Office of Resilience, which must recommend where to complete them in its plan. It's the state's first step toward managed retreat, Cutter said, or the process of systematically moving people away from the places made dangerous by higher seas and more severe floods.

The revolving loan fund of $6 million is also a "quick-strike" pool of money that could be used to relocate people when they are open to it, Fosmire said.

After a storm, "People are getting ready to rebuild, their houses are a mess, and had we been able to go to the state (for buyout funds), I think that would have been a real plus for us," said Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Mark Wilbert. The city regularly suffers urban street flooding from thunderstorms, but saw severe events that pushed water into homes in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

At the same time, the office will continue to distribute federal grants from HUD. Some of that money was awarded earlier this year to pay for some resilience work, such as an addition to a large drainage system in Charleston and a round of home buyouts in Horry County.

But the biggest mandate over the next year will be the office's report on hazards around the state.

While some parts of South Carolina are extremely well-studied with local research, like the work of the Lowcountry Hazards and Vulnerability Institute at the College of Charleston, others still need basic information. The Office of Resilience is already in discussion with Marion County, swamped in multiple floods, to do a study there. Some small towns in the rural Pee Dee county struggled to rebound.

“In some of these smaller towns and counties, they don’t know what it will take to fix the problem," Duncan said.