SC's Nancy Mace blasts Charleston County Sheriff after the release of Sutherland jail video

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace took aim at Charleston County Sheriff Kristen Graziano over the weekend, claiming the law enforcement official was not being transparent after the department released a graphic video showing a mentally ill inmate's death at the hands of jail deputies.

Graziano, a Democrat, and Mace, R-Charleston, were both elected to their respective offices in November in massive upset victories against incumbents.

But the freshman congresswoman showed no sympathy for the sheriff in a late-night tweet storm.

Mace took to Twitter the evening of May 16 and heavily criticized Graziano for a lack of transparency in the death of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who was tased repeatedly before being rendered unconscious in January.

"Why did Sheriff Graziano wait almost 5 months to hold a press conference? This is one of the greatest civil rights injustices of our time — how do you NOT hold a press conference when this horrific incident happened?" Mace asked on Twitter. "Whatever happened to transparency?"

Graziano's spokesman said in an email the sheriff did not provide a response to the comments.

Mace said she had spoken with Graziano in the days prior to the video being released and felt like the sheriff downplayed details of the incident when she spoke with the congresswoman.

"The lack of empathy, the nonchalant approach to this case, is deeply troubling to me as a resident, not even as a member of Congress just simply as a resident of Charleston," Mace told The Post and Courier on May 17.

On Jan. 5, a day after Sutherland was taken to the Charleston County jail following a fight with hospital workers at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental-health facility, the 31-year-old Black man was sprayed with gas twice and tased as many as eight times by two deputies, who also apply their weight to his torso.

He eventually passed out and after about an hour attempting to resuscitate him, Sutherland was declared dead. The deputies were attempting to get the man to a bond hearing on a misdemeanor charge.

Both officers were placed on administrative duty following the incident, according to Graziano, but still remained employed with the County Sheriff's office when the video was released to the public last week.

On May 17, Graziano said she fired the two deputies who had restrained Sutherland.

Mace said if Graziano doesn't clarify some of the actions that were taken against the deputies immediately after Sutherland's death she would consider calling for the sheriff's resignation.

"I want transparency when people or organizations make mistakes," Mace said. "Nobody in the organization is perfect. But we as elected officials have to be transparent, we have to be honest and we have to be responsible."

While Mace did not provide a specific example of what she plans to do at the federal level to address Sutherland's death, she did point to efforts by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to pass criminal justice reform and wants to see if it could be addressed in that legislation.

"I don't want to see Jamal Sutherland's death be in vain," Mace said. "I am going to look at and look forward to looking at Sen. Tim Scott's police reform bill and see what we can do in the House."