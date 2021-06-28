SC's Nancy Mace backs new GOP legislation to investigate Antifa connection in 2020 riots

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is backing legislation aimed at investigating the role of Antifa during riots in numerous American cities last year, but said she still doesn't believe Congress should probe the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Mace, R-Charleston, cosponsored the effort last week alongside six other Republican members of Congress.

Antifa is a left-wing political movement that many Republicans say is the cause of recent civil unrest in American cities. The lawmakers' bill seeking a probe comes amid Republican outrage that many charges are being dropped against rioters in places such as Portland, Minneapolis and New York following last year's protests relating to social justice.

"I'm heartbroken over what I see going on in our country," Mace told The Post and Courier on June 28. "But we do have a responsibility to hold people accountable when they commit crimes. And I ran as someone who wanted to stem the tide of violence."

The bill, H.R. 4117, would establish the "National Commission on Domestic Terrorist Attacks on the United States."

As envisioned, the body would be structured like the 9/11 commission and is similar in nature to the proposed Jan. 6 commission formed in H.R. 3233, which was passed by the House on May 19. Republican opposition stonewalled it in the Senate.

Among South Carolina's GOP House delegation, only Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach, voted for H.R. 3233, while Mace joined other S.C. GOP members against the measure.

Mace said she believes the Jan. 6 commission was redundant because the incident is already being examined by numerous federal law enforcement agencies.

"There has been more investigation and more resources invested into investigating Jan. 6 than 9/11," Mace said. "There are already criminal charges."

She said she would support a commission on Jan. 6 if the federal agencies don't reach a "reasonable outcome."

Mace criticized former President Donald J. Trump's rhetoric leading up to the Capitol Hill riots and said his accomplishments “were wiped out in just a few short hours." Some of her comments surrounding the riot were cited by House Democrats in impeachment proceedings against him.

Last year as a candidate, Mace spoke out against the property damage to businesses on King Street following a peaceful protest tied to the death of George Floyd in in Minnesota.

Some activists believe that politicians are labeling acts of violence as being connected to Antifa, when that isn't the case.

"There's no particular group that is Antifa," said Justin Hunt, the leader of Stand As One — a Charleston-based collective that fights for workers rights, racial equity and social change. "It stands for anti-fascists; it's a belief, not really a group. I think they're trying to tie the violence to the group instead of leading substantial change for their constituents."

He said he believes Mace's effort is misplaced and his organization has been mislabeled as being connected to Antifa by numerous politicians.

Last month, Mace's home on Daniel Island was vandalized with spray painted political symbols and profanity. Although she pointed out one as being an Antifa symbol, Charleston police identified one marking as a capital letter “A” within a circle — a symbol most commonly associated with anarchism.

Mace said she was not sure if Antifa was involved in the 2020 King Street riots in Charleston, but added that she thinks it's a matter of fairness to investigate all criminals.

"I don't care what your political affiliation is," Mace said. "I've got the same standard for every criminal, regardless of your political beliefs."

Other sponsors of the bill include GOP Reps. Don Bacon, Neb.; Rodney Davis, Ill.; Tony Gonzales, Texas; David Joyce, Ohio; Maria Elvira Salazar, Fla.; and Van Taylor, Texas.