SC's first center for human trafficking survivors is fully funded with community donations

Just a few weeks into their quest to rent a space where human trafficking survivors can start anew, Lowcountry leaders have raised the money to sign a lease.

With a substantial donation and a wave of community support, The Formation Project and the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force are hunting for space to put down roots. They’d planned to spend about $35,000 for a year’s rent on a building where adult human trafficking survivors could get shelter, meet with social workers, speak to law enforcement and work on finding their next job.

The task force, used to competing for grants to fund their work, was astonished at the speed. With extra time and funding, they’re now pivoting their efforts to teach more lynchpin workers how to spot potential trafficking victims and offer support. And Kat Wehunt, founder and executive director of The Formation Project, now has more funds to hire staff and coordinate volunteers.

It’s a monumental satisfaction for Amy Emde, who’s made a tradition of donating some of the profits from Charleston Swim since she founded the swim school in 2010. While donating money wasn’t anything new for the group, knowing that the $20,000 would cover over half of the drop-in center’s expenses assured her that the money would be put to good use.

“I was just awestruck by Kat and what she does,” Emde said. “I wanted everyone who helped, all the swim teachers, to have that sense of ownership.”

Lauren Knapp, co-chairwoman of the task force, hopes they do.

“When I invited them to come, do laundry, help the survivors with their resumes, I saw so many eyes light up,” Knapp said. “That’s important. Of course we need the money, but the task force model relies on grassroots support to survive, and that’s what we’re seeing here.”

Knapp’s co-chairwoman, Brooke Burris, said the support has been overwhelming.

“We really started this with nothing, and we’ve been relying on people’s energy and goodwill to get it going,” Burris said. “Seeing so many people unite around us ... you really see a future for this project.”

Charleston Swim’s donation, along with over $15,000 pledged from other donors, energized Wehunt. A survivor herself, she founded The Formation Project to give a lifeline to other people rebuilding lives.

Right now, her garage is full of furniture earmarked for the future drop-in center, and she’s gathering pledges of sustained support from around the state.

With the drop-in center’s start-up costs largely taken care of, Wehunt said she can now focus on longevity and services that will help trafficking victims find their way through every stage of escaping.

“Having this, now we’re empowered to do so much else,” Wehunt said. “It’s a huge jump. ... I don’t think I’ll ever be able to count how many extra people we can help because of this.”