SC's congressional delegation safe as protesters in Washington storm Capitol building

South Carolina's Washington, D.C. lawmakers reported being safe after thousands of pro-Donald Trump protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday upending a procedural vote to certify the Electoral College results for President-elect Joe Biden.

As soon as the Palmetto State's delegation was accounted for and out of harm's way, several took to Twitter to decry the violence and vandalism.

From secure positions around the complex, the nine members of the state's delegation lambasted the takeover, with some asking Trump to take control and issue a strong statement asking that the occupying crowd disperse.

"This will accomplish nothing," U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, said during the seizure. "Where is the President!? He must ask people to disperse and restore calm now."

Trump later issued a message asking for the crowd to go home.

Charleston's GOP U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who is less than a week into the beginning of her term, was among the many lawmakers evacuated Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers just began the process of certifying the results.

Mace and her staff were taken from the Cannon Office building after Capitol police located a suspicious package half a block from them. She told The Post and Courier she's appalled at the chaos.

"This isn't who we are," Mace said. "We're better than this. Two wrongs don't make a right. Just because we've seen the fringe left riot doesn't mean we have to."

Others took to Twitter to get their message out as their movements were restricted during the takeover.

Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott tweeted: "The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it. Team Scott is safe. God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us."

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also took to Twitter, calling the violent occupation "a national embarrassment."

"Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said. "Their actions are repugnant to democracy."

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear, The Associated Press reported, disrupting the certification of the Electoral College vote that is destined to confirm Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Some tried to push past the officers who held riot shields. Police could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting "traitors" as officers formed a defensive line.

Lawmakers were meeting in Washington to affirm Biden's victory, but some GOP politicians planned to object. As the mob broke through doors, the process was then cut short due to an "external security threat" and no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

A photograph showed one protester sitting in the chair of the Senate's main desk, his armed raised in a pumped fist.

Over the course of several minutes, early on in the event, the offices of South Carolina lawmakers chimed in with all-safe announcements as many were taken away to undisclosed locations.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan’s spokeswoman Addie Patterson reported: “All safe. I’ll keep you updated.”

Duncan also tweeted: "Please protest peacefully and obey all police demands!"

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson’s spokeswoman McLaurine Pinover confirmed: “The Congressman and staff are safe and the Congressman still intends to speak on the House floor later today. Staff is also very limited due to the pandemic.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, of Columbia, the House majority whip and the only Democrat in the nine member S.C. delegation is “safe and secure,” his spokeswoman said.

The occupation, by Trump supporters who had just heard the president speak from the Ellipse in front of the White House, interrupted the Electoral College certification minutes into the debate and before any South Carolina lawmakers were able to speak.

Mace and Scott are the only two members of South Carolina's delegation who have said they'll support the Electoral College's results. Graham and Rice said they would listen to the debate and then make their decision.

The four remaining Republicans in South Carolina’s delegation — Duncan of Laurens, Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, William Timmons of Greenville and Wilson of Springdale — joined dozens of House members in planning to object, citing unfounded claims of fraud or changes to election procedures in several key states.

Some of the politicians from the Palmetto State decried the protests. Timmons told The Post and Courier that he and his staff were barricaded in his office. He was disappointed in what was happening.

"We can accomplish our objectives without resorting to violence," Timmons tweeted. "If you have friends or family here in Washington, please encourage them to back away from the complex and resume their peaceful demonstrations at a safe distance. We are better than this."

Mace said the rhetoric and protests related to Wednesday's vote were damaging to the American spirit.

"This vote today is not about the Electoral College, it's about our Republic," Mace said. "We've got to find a solution but tearing apart our Constitution and our Capitol isn't the answer."

Reporter Jamie Lovegrove and Politics Editor Schuyler Kropf contributed to this report.