SC's congressional delegation safe as mob in Washington storms Capitol building

South Carolina's congressional delegation is safe and accounted for after a mob of thousands of pro-Donald Trump marchers stormed the Capitol building and grounds in Washington in an unprecedented, violent attack on the national seat of government.

Many of South Carolina's politicians decried the mayhem and chaos and asked that Trump issue a strong statement asking for the occupying crowd to disperse.

"This will accomplish nothing," U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said. "Where is the President!? He must ask people to disperse and restore calm now."

Charleston's U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace was among the many lawmakers evacuated Wednesday afternoon from their congressional offices on the Capitol Complex.

Mace and her staff were taken from the Cannon Office building after Capitol police located a suspicious package half a block from them. The newly elected congresswoman told The Post and Courier she's appalled at the chaos unfolding.

"This isn't who we are," Mace said. "We're better than this. Two wrongs don't make a right. Just because we've seen the fringe left riot doesn't mean we have to."

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott tweeted "The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it. Team Scott is safe. God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also took to Twitter: "I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now!

"This is a national embarrassment," he said.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear, The Associated Press reported, disrupting the certification of the Electoral College vote that is destined to confirm Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields. Police could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting "traitors" as officers formed a defensive line.

Lawmakers were meeting in Washington to affirm Biden's victory, but some GOP politicians planned to object. As the mob broke through doors, the process was then cut short when due to an "external security threat" and no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

A photograph showed one protester sitting in the chair of the Senate's main desk, his armed raised in a pumped fist.

Throughout the afternoon as the protestors wandered the Capitol halls, the offices of South Carolina lawmakers chimed in with all-safe announcements as many were taken away to undisclosed locations.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan’s spokeswoman Addie Patterson reported “All safe. I’ll keep you updated.”

Duncan also tweeted: "Please protest peacefully and obey all police demands!"

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson’s spokeswoman McLaurine Pinover confirmed, “The Congressman and staff are safe and the Congressman still intends to speak on the House floor later today. Staff is also very limited due to the pandemic.”

Rice spokeswoman Cally Perkins confirmed “Congressman Rice and his staff are safe.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn spokeswoman Rachel Stein said “Congressman Clyburn is safe and secure.”

Mace and Scott are the only two members of South Carolina's delegation who have said they'll support the Electoral College's results. Graham and Rice said they would listen to the debate and then make their decision.

The four remaining Republicans in South Carolina’s delegation — Duncan of Laurens, Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, William Timmons of Greenville and Wilson of Springdale — joined dozens of House members in planning to object, citing unfounded claims of fraud or changes to election procedures in several key states.

Some of the politicians from the Palmetto State decried the protests. Timmons told The Post and Courier that he and his staff were barricaded in his office. He was disappointed in what was happening.

"We can accomplish our objectives without resorting to violence," Timmons tweeted. "If you have friends or family here in Washington, please encourage them to back away from the complex and resume their peaceful demonstrations at a safe distance. We are better than this."

Wilson encouraged those at the Capitol to be respectful.

"This protest, like all protests, should be peaceful," Wilson tweeted. "I encourage today’s protesters to follow Capitol Police guidelines."

Mace said the rhetoric and protests related to Wednesday's vote were damaging to the American spirit.

"This vote today is not about the Electoral College, it's about our Republic," Mace said. "We've got to find a solution but tearing apart our Constitution and our Capitol."