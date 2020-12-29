SC's Catholic Bishop Guglielmone to seek resignation Wednesday on 75th birthday

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone, who presides over the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, will seek resignation from the position this week.

As required by the Vatican, Guglielmone will submit a letter of resignation to Pope Francis on Wednesday, which is Guglielmone's 75th birthday, the diocese said on Monday.

The diocese, which covers the state of South Carolina, does not know who the religious body's next bishop will be, or when a new bishop will be assigned, according to spokeswoman Maria Aselage. "There is no set timeline," she said.

Bishop Guglielmone will stay in office until the Holy Father accepts his resignation, Aselage said. He will then be asked to stay on as administrator until a new bishop is named or the diocese’s College of Consultors will be directed to meet and elect a fellow priest to serve as administrator until a new bishop is named.

An administrator maintains the necessary day-to-day operations of the diocese. Major decisions and initiatives are deferred to the new bishop.

On Wednesday, Guglielmone will also celebrate a Mass marking the 200th anniversary of the arrival and first Mass of Bishop John England, the diocese's founding bishop.

The service will take place at noon Wednesday at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist downtown.

The ministry of Guglielmone, who was installed in March 2009 over the Diocese of Charleston, spans four decades.

He was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Rockville Centre in New York in 1978 and was assigned to St. Martin of Tours in Amityville, N.Y., for his first priestly ministry after ordination. Guglielmone later served as a priest in parishes across Long Island.

His final year as South Carolina's top Roman Catholic clergyman including fending off a legal challenge. A lawsuit filed last year in New York alleged Guglielmone sexually abused an 8-year-old boy while serving as a pastor in the late 1970s at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Amityville.

Guglielmone denied those accusations and said earlier this month the Vatican cleared him of wrongdoing. He said the Roman Catholic Church headquarters had sent him a letter stating it had determined the sexual abuse allegation against Guglielmone "has no semblance of truth and is thus unfounded.”

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, based in Missouri, said the justice system — not the church — should determine the legitimacy of the claims.

The denomination has been shaken by allegations of sexual misconduct across the country. The church has paid more than $3 billion to settle clergy abuse cases, according to BishopAccountability.org, which tracks the issue.