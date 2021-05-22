School traffic, barricaded roads cause a rift among neighbors in community on James Island

The overflow traffic from an elementary school on James Island has sparked a fight over two barricaded roadways in a nearby neighborhood and caused a rift among property owners in that community.

Several homeowners who live directly next to Harbor View Elementary are upset about the long lines of cars and trucks that back up onto nearby streets when parents pick up and drop off their children.

The surge in traffic, they said, often blocks people's driveways and causes dangerous situations near Frampton Street, where traffic often backs up onto the four-lane Harbor View Road.

To try to ease that problem, several property owners next to the school lobbied Charleston City Council this year to reopen two streets that were were shut down to through traffic in the 1970s.

Removing the fences, trees and brush that have grown up on the abandoned parts of Frampton Street and nearby Fairway Drive, they argue, would provide better access to get in and out of the Country Club 2 neighborhood, which is behind the school.

It would also make it easier, they argued, for the school traffic to snake through the back roads in the neighborhood instead of causing a snarl on Frampton Street, which is the only access point off of Harbor View Road.

The elementary school, which serves roughly 630 students, has been part of the community for decades. But the traffic caused by parents chauffeuring their kids to class became a point of contention in the community starting last year, when it became clear that the clogged roads could delay emergency vehicles trying to get access to the community.

Herman Daniell, a 92-year-old resident who lives next to the school, suffered a stroke in October. A friend quickly called for an ambulance, but the paramedics reportedly had a difficult time reaching Daniell's home on Frampton Street because of the traffic that was queued up next to the school at that time.

Daniell survived, but the stroke left him with some paralysis that makes it difficult to speak and swallow. He's no longer able to live alone.

As a result, Tony Daniell, his son and caretaker, has made it his mission in recent months to get the traffic pattern for the school changed. He's led the campaign to convince Charleston's elected leaders they should reopen the barricaded roadways.

"It's a cluster," he said of the traffic next to his father's house.

Miguel Torres, another property owner advocating to reopen the two barricaded streets, said the burden of the traffic falls on a few homeowners directly next to the elementary school. Some of that congestion, he argued, would be alleviated if the barricaded roadways were reopened and traffic was able to stretch through other neighboring streets.

"We just want everybody to be treated equally," said Torres, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1997. "There is a serious safety issue here."

Reopening the closed roadways, however, is not a popular idea among other property owners who live along nearby Fairway Drive, Iverness Drive and Oakmont Lane. Those homeowners are not affected by the school traffic as heavily, and they want to keep it that way.

Dozens of people who live along those back streets sent letters to City Council last month demanding the elected body keep the barricades in place to prevent cars from driving past their homes or idling in front of their yards during the school year.

Removing the barricades, they argued, would create a "great danger" to the community by making the streets less safe to walk and bike. They said drivers would also use the reopened roads as a cut through to get from Harbor View Road to Folly Road during rush hour. And they claimed reopening the streets would lead to more crime in their neighborhood.

"This would be devastating for our neighborhood," Legare Boulware, one Country Club 2 resident wrote in his letter to City Council. "It would be used as a cut through, allow more opportunities for speeding and theft, and put our families and children at risk."

Ross Appel, who represents the Country Club 2 neighborhood on City Council, said he sympathizes with the property owners who live directly next to the school, and he recognized that the traffic backing up on Harbor View Road is a problem.

But he said the council was unlikely to vote to reopen the barricaded streets near the school with so many residents opposed to that plan.

Appel, who was first elected in 2019, said he's helped to resolve school traffic problems in other parts of his district in the past, including at the Blessed Sacrament School off of Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

He tried to do the same to help Daniell and the other homeowners who are confronted with the flood of school traffic from Harbor View Elementary, he said, by raising the issue with the city's transportation department. But Appel said he's unconvinced reopening the barricaded streets will fix the problem.

"This one is just a tough situation as it's laid out," Appel said.

The S.C. Department of Transportation is also aware of the overflow traffic from the elementary school, and officials with the state agency warned the principal at Harbor View Elementary about the hazards the traffic backups presented to people trying to access the school.

"We trust that you understand the safety concerns that result from traffic extending onto Harbor View Road and our request that the school identify steps to mitigate these concerns," a traffic engineer with the state agency wrote.

The engineer also recommended several steps the school could take, such as requiring police officers to direct traffic on Harbor View Road when parents arrive to pick up and drop off their children. The state also advised the school to consider staggering the times when parents arrive.

Andy Pruitt, a spokesman for the Charleston County School District, said school officials are looking at how to rearrange the traffic to make sure more cars are able to stage in the school's parking lot. That should help to get some of the cars and trucks off of nearby roadways, he said.

That's unlikely to satisfy Daniell, however. He plans to continue his campaign to reopen the barricaded roadways in the Country Club 2 neighborhood. He said he'll continue to call into City Council meetings every two weeks until something changes.