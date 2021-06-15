School resource officer used Facebook to contact minor for sex, records show

MONCKS CORNER — A police school resource officer charged with having criminal sexual conduct with a minor appears to have contacted a high school student through Facebook Messenger for a month starting in early May, records show.

Zedrick Maurice Smalls, 50, who was fired by Moncks Corner police, was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Berkeley County court records.

The sexual conduct Smalls is accused of took place between May 1 and June 1, according to State Law Enforcement Division records. The victim said Smalls communicated through the Messenger program, according to an incident report by Moncks Corner police.

Second-degree criminal sexual misconduct accuses a defendant of threatening a person with violence to make that person comply. Third-degree criminal sexual misconduct accuses a defendant of forcing or coercing a person to comply in a sexual act.

Police confiscated a black iPhone from the victim, reports show. The victim has not been identified.

SLED is investigating the charges. The request for the investigation was made by the Moncks Corner Police Department, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby wrote in a June 14 news release.

Smalls was booked in the Berkeley County jail at about 12:40 p.m. on June 14 and remained there on June 15 without bond. The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.