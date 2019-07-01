In Charleston County, a new question is being asked: Has school choice gone too far?

A system originally seen as a solution for parents seeking to avoid sending their children to low-performing schools in their neighborhood has actually worsened racial disparities and inequity, according to some community leaders.

During a heated six-hour Board of Trustees meeting Monday, members of the Mission Critical Action Group task force presented recommendations on how to improve communication and diversify schools in Charleston County.

John Read, who helped lead North Charleston's mission-critical team, said school choice was the "most significant contributor to the effective resegregation of schools and the creation of half-filled, underfunded and underperforming schools."

This echoes reports commissioned by the district as far back as 1998 that found school choice, magnet schools and public charter schools have contributed to the current pattern of stark racial and economic segregation in Charleston County schools.

Applications for magnet and charter schools in Charleston County have been on the rise in recent years. For the 2019-20 academic year, the district received 13,602 applications from 6,331 students for countywide magnets, constituent district magnets, partial magnets and participating charter schools. That's up from 12,991 applications last year.

Three of the four mission-critical presentations suggested some degree of modification to school choice or magnet enrollment systems currently in place.

After the presentations, one thing was clear: Solutions to increase diversity in the county's public schools are needed, but solving the root cause of a decades-old issue won't be easy.

In the coming weeks, district officials are expected to juggle around 100 possible specific recommendations presented by Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait and the Mission Critical Action Group before the board meets again in July.

Creating racial disparities

Read said school choice, where parents apply to send their child to a school outside of the school they are zoned for if they meet certain criteria, only benefits the students with adequate resources, such as transportation. Parents who opt-in for school choice are responsible for getting their children to and from school, something many parents working multiple jobs can't do.

"School choice without transportation is no choice at all for a significant number of families," Read said.

Read recommended that high-performing schools like Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston reserve spots specifically for qualified North Charleston residents.

Currently, Academic Magnet uses a rigorous application process and accepts students based on a lottery system. Students living anywhere in Charleston County may apply. Students living outside of the county also may apply but must pay tuition if accepted.

In South Carolina, school choice was created so that students living in areas zoned to attend low-performing schools had the opportunity to attend a different school, said S.C. Department of Education Chief Communications Officer Ryan Brown.

"The design is for parents in all communities, including low-income communities, to have their own options available. If it's working in the opposite direction, then maybe we need to go back and take a look at it," Brown said.

Brown said at a state level, the Education Department is focused on expanding school choice options, not reducing them.

"As a state, we feel pretty strongly that they should have as many choices as they can," he said.

A 'perpetual cycle'

School choice allows some schools to flourish, but leaves others with shrinking headcounts.

Read said these schools with low headcounts don't receive necessary funds to support the students that do attend their neighborhood school.

"Some of this is a perpetual cycle," said school board member Chris Fraser. "We're not doing the job. Students leave. Staff goes down, creating this spiral of the same thing over and over again. We've allowed that to happen by virtue of the choice. We created the choice."

Fraser said one approach is to make more room at high performing schools, but another option is to invest in every school in the district, regardless of its current performance level.

"If we don't do that, then people are all just going to choose to go somewhere else," he said.

More than half of the students zoned for North Charleston High School currently attend other schools. The same goes for Stall High School. Both North Charleston schools have been named by the Education Department needing comprehensive support and intervention because they're performing at or below the fifth percentile of all Title I schools in the state.

Short-term solutions

On Monday, the School Board voted unanimously to direct staff to research and provide recommendations regarding magnet school admission and school choice by October.

The motion also supported the expansion of social-emotional student support for the 2019-20 school year and required a mandatory cultural competence training for all school district personnel by Aug. 20, 2020.

The Mission Critical Action Group's four presentations were divided by region: downtown, North Charleston, West Ashley and Johns and Wadmalaw Islands.

Suggestions on amending the school choice and magnet enrollment varied between presentations and included everything from eliminating school choice altogether in Charleston County to reserving slots in magnet schools for qualified students already living in the area.

Postlewait's presentation also included possible recommendations that would modify school choice in the district, including:

Revamping school choice and magnet school selection processes

Ending partial magnet programs in schools where they are no longer needed to attract students to counter declining enrollment

Redrawing attendance lines.

Board member Cindy Bohn Coats said that while school choice and "shifting children around" exacerbated racial disparities, it isn't the root cause of the issue.

"Shifting children around didn’t create the problem," Coats said. "The problem was created when our schools could not produce quality education for our students to the level that our parents expected."

'A tough, tough conversation'

Read said long-term change in the district will result after a series of short-term changes are enacted, such as modifying magnet school enrollment and school choice policies. He said these actions should be considered along with decisions to fund low-performing schools so parents and students no longer feel the need to exercise school choice.

"If it’s at the expense of another varsity sport at Wando High School or some other AP capability at Academic Magnet, so be it," he said. "Equity means flowing the supports to where the need is greatest."

Coates and Read agreed that no solution will be simple.

"If you force children to go to the school closest to their house, which we have the authority to do, then you will have more students in those schools," Coats said. "Then you will be able to hire more staff or put more services in."

"But you have to balance that up against the fact that our children aren’t stagnant. You put them back in that school next year, that’s a year of their education that they’re never going to get back," she added. "So fixing it the year after didn’t help that kid at all. It is a really tough, tough conversation to have. We’ve got to fix these schools."