Scholarship fund honoring Amari President, Ashley Ridge student athlete, raises thousands

A few days after a 16-year-old Ashley Ridge High School student collapsed after football practice and died, a scholarship fund has raised thousands in his honor.

"Although Amari's life wasn't as long as he deserved, he made a bigger difference in his 16 years on this earth than most do in an entire lifetime," organizer Jazmin Sellars wrote in the GoFundMe entry. "Everyone who knew him said that he would be president one day."

Amari President, a student leader who worked on local and national political campaigns, was found unresponsive in the shower after returning home from football practice on Tuesday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was taken to Trident Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead that night.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on President's body Friday and hasn't yet determined his cause of death. Brouthers said he expects to wait about 12 weeks for lab results, though he hopes to receive answers sooner.

From Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to friends and neighbors, dozens posted on social media about President's passion and promise.

“Amari was 16, not old enough to vote, but that didn’t stop him from helping change the course of history,” Biden tweeted on Wednesday. “He brought his infectious passion and light to our campaign every day — and made us all better in the process. Jill and I are keeping his loved ones in our prayers.”

Paige Hill, who worked on Biden's campaign during the South Carolina Democratic Primary, called President "the heart of our volunteer team in SC."

Chairman Tim Lewis of the Dorchester County Democratic Party wrote in a statement that President was "a wonderful young man, so full of life, full of energy and such promise. ... He was a positive example for everyone around him."