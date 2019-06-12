A South Carolina judge finalized a legal settlement tied to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project on Tuesday, splitting somewhere between $121 million and $146 million among current and former South Carolina Electric & Gas customers.

The order ends a lengthy legal battle between the utility and several high-powered law firms that sued on behalf of SCE&G's electric ratepayers.

Circuit Judge John Hayes said the complexity and scope of the case made it "unparalleled in South Carolina legal history."

The lawsuit largely centered on the more than $2 billion SCE&G charged its customers for two reactors in Fairfield County before the nuclear project was cancelled in July 2017.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office and the lawyers representing the ratepayers argued the state law SCE&G relied on to bill customers in advance was unconstitutional.

But the case was settled late last year before it could proceed to trial.

SCE&G agreed to pay $115 million in cash and to sell several properties that are valued between $60 million to $85 million. The properties have yet to be sold, which is why the exact award is unknown.

Still, whatever money goes back to ratepayers is likely to be split by hundreds of thousands of people. SCE&G informed the court that 866,554 current electric customers and 742,193 former utility ratepayers were eligible to collect.

The class action settlement came at a crucial time for the company last November. SCE&G was fighting another case in front of the Public Service Commission, where it was accused of misleading ratepayers, investors and state officials.

The legal settlement was announced as the Public Service Commission weighed whether to allow Dominion Energy, a giant in the utility industry, to takeover SCE&G and its parent company SCANA Corp.

Dominion wrapped up its takeover of SCE&G in January, but the class action settlement was held up in recent months as several people objected to the legal fees the attorneys wanted to collect for their work.

The firms that litigated the case against SCE&G include the Strom Law Firm; Richardson, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman; Speights & Solomons; Bell Legal Group; and McGowan, Hood & Felder. They asked a judge earlier this year to allow them to pocket up to $66 million of the money SCE&G agreed to pay out.

Robert Dodson, a Columbia-area attorney who represented several SCE&G ratepayers, objected to those costs. He called the proposed legal fees “outrageously high.”

In the end, the five powerful law firms were awarded $51 million of the total settlement.

And for his work challenging the legal fees, Dodson netted $2.9 million.

Current and former SCE&G ratepayers can find more information on the settlement at http://www.scegratepayersettlement.com/.