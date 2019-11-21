Residents who attended the first half of Thursday's public meeting to view detailed plans about a billion-dollar road project — which could displace 115 North Charleston and West Ashley families — left with mixed emotions.

Ronald Portee Jr. was one of the first guests to show up to the Charleston Area Convention Center for the sixth drop-in session about the massive project, which will primarily impact four North Charleston residential communities and could also impact 175 businesses.

Portee's mother, who lives in Liberty Park, is 65 years old and has health issues. Their Taylor Street home, located near Interstate 26, has been in their family since 1941.

Clutching maps and project pamphlets, Portee understands the region's grave traffic problems. But he didn't have many words as he processed the fact that his elderly mother may have to find somewhere else to live in the coming years.

"I'm not sure what to think," he said. "We've been there so long."

The Lowcountry Corridor West project offers the promise of traffic relief but it will come at great cost and years of disruptive construction work ahead.

A focus of the project is untangling the interchange of interstates 526 and 26, a bottleneck through which much of the Charleston metro area's traffic flows, including commercial traffic bound to and from the Port of Charleston.

Thursday's session culminates six community drop-ins hosted over the past several weeks. Attendance at the events ranged from just several dozen to more than 50.

Guests at Thursday's meeting were greeted by S.C. Department of Transportation officials and tables filled with project brochures. Officials walked guests through a network of project displays and used touchscreen television monitors to zoom in on impact areas.

North Charleston resident Gordon Dehler appreciated the efforts to give people a better understanding of the interstate plan.

"I have a much more clear understanding of the scope of the project," he said.

But Dehler isn't letting down his guard.

In the 1960s, I-26 sliced through lower-income and predominantly black communities, and Dehler said he's read about how residents weren't compensated fairly. While state officials have reassured him that that won't be the case with this project, he'll be watching as things progress.

"I have my antennas up," he said.

Four communities in North Charleston will be greatly impacted by the roadwork, which is expected to require the taking of many homes and properties. Final details about property impacts are still being developed but those with land or homes nearest I-526 face the most risk.

So many residents are expected to be displaced that DOT is already making plans to build housing so that residents who lose homes will have an option for remaining in their communities.

Two alternatives are being evaluated for the main project, and four for the I-526/I-26 interchange.

The impacts of the alternatives aren't drastically different, said Joy Riley, DOT project manager. Two alternatives, which maintain existing access to I-26 from Rivers Avenue by rebuilding the ramps, could claim around six homes and a church.

In the other two alternatives, that access would be unavailable, though commuters on Rivers Avenue would still be permitted access to I-526.

Most residents support the latter option.

“I think the general consensus is, it's not worth taking out a church and impacting more homes just to get that movement," Riley said.

The Lowcountry Corridor road plan is so large and expensive that it's been broken into two parts.

The first includes I-526 from West Ashley through North Charleston, roughly from Citadel Mall to the Don Holt Bridge. Central to the "west" section is rebuilding the massive interchange where I-526 and I-26 meet.

The price tag: $1.1 billion.

That plan calls for widening I-526 to eight lanes, but it's much more than a traditional road widening. In several places the interstate won't so much be widened as it will be doubled in lanes by adding parallel bridges and roadways alongside the existing road.

The interchange of I-526 and I-26 in North Charleston has become a traffic bottleneck that DOT hopes to unsnarl by building new paths and connecting lanes. Doing so will require more land, and that's driving most of the expected displacement of an estimated 115 property owners.

The project also involves multiple roads that connect to I-526. For example, lanes will be added to I-26 near the I-526 interchange in North Charleston, and in West Ashley an overpass will be built on Paul Cantrell Boulevard over Magwood Road to keep that intersection from backing traffic up onto I-526.

Future plans call for widening the rest of I-526, from North Charleston across Daniel Island to the interstate's end in Mount Pleasant. That's the Lowcountry Corridor East project.

Here's are some key numbers for the Lowcountry Corridor West project:

$1.1 billion — the price tag. That's more than $110 million per mile. The budget is $425 million more than it cost to build the Ravenel Bridge.

115 — number of households expected to be displaced by the road project, most of them in North Charleston.

9.7 — length, in miles, of the part of I-526 included in the Lowcountry Corridor West project. Later, the Lowcountry Corridor East project will address the remaining 13 miles from North Charleston through Mount Pleasant.

9 — years until the road project is likely to be completed.

6 — public meetings about the project held this month.

4 — communities in North Charleston that will see the most impact; Liberty Hill, Highland Terrace, Russelldale and Ferndale.

1 — ranking of the segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue, as the most congested piece of interstate highway in South Carolina.

From now until Jan. 4, DOT will be gathering up public comments, and through much of 2020 the project managers will be developing a preferred alternative. That means they will consider four options for the I-526/I-26 interchange and two options for the North Rhett interchange, and decide which options are the best.

Aside from those interchanges, the plan for the remainder of the road project is already in place, including all of the section in West Ashley.

Once the preferred alternative for the entire project is set, more community meetings and a public hearing will be held. That's expected to happen in late 2020.

Project managers hope to get through permitting and put the work out for bid by 2023. Five years of construction could follow.