SCDOT to spend the next 2 weeks collecting opinions on Berlin G. Myers third phase

SUMMERVILLE — For the next couple of weeks, residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and comments on the third and final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

The Summerville road project has been planned since 1976 and is slated to cost $118 million. When completed, the parkway will connect the town's North Main Street to U.S. Highway 17-A.

From now until April 14, S.C. Department of Transportation officials are hosting a public information period during which residents can review updates on the final phase and send over any comments they have about that portion of the project.

The goal of the meeting is to highlight for residents some of the additional flood mitigation strategies SCDOT has recently developed. It includes proposed improvements to the Sawmill Branch Trail, a federal project that was created to help with flooding in the area.

Part of the reason the final portion of the Berlin G. Myers has taken so long to finish is because the Sawmill Branch Trail is a federal project. Builders have to prove that the system is just as effective as it was before changes when trying to get alterations approved.

SCDOT is also planning to do construction work downstream to Dorchester Road to help with additional flood mitigation.

Lauren Roeder, an SCDOT spokeswoman, said the department expects to use the public comments to inform decision-making around the project permit.

Residents can go to www.scdotgis.online/BMP3 to access information around the third phase and submit comments. They can email comments to the project manager, Joe Riley, at RileyJ@scdot.org.

They can also call 843-851-4225 to set up an in-person appointment to view project materials and provide comments and concerns until April 14.

If the final phase of the project is approved by the Charleston District Army Corps of Engineers, construction is estimated to take three years to complete.

While the main comments the department is looking for are around the flood-mitigation updates, some residents remain concerned about whether the parkway will be effective.

Kevin Carroll has lived in the Summerville area for four years and sits on the town's planning commission.

“I think probably years ago they thought this was a great idea," he said.

Another option he said would be to work on improving traffic flow in general. One way to do that would be to synchronize some of the lights along North Main Street to keep the traffic moving.

He said a friend in traffic-engineering explained to him how traffic is like water and it's best to not put anything in its way. It has to keep flowing.

“Now you’re putting a highway right down the emerald necklace of Summerville," he said about the parkway running along the Sawmill Branch Trail.

Patricia Waddell, who has lived in Summerville for decades, likes the idea of the parkway. She lives in the town's Boone Hill Road area and said when the parkway is finished it will give her another option to get from the Azalea Square area back home.

At a previous public hearing about the project, Boone Hill Road resident Larry Crossley spoke in support of the parkway easing congestion. Over the last couple of years, the town's population has slowly increased and has led to new traffic problems.

In addition to flooding concerns, SCDOT is also emphasizing additional safety measures on the final phase. Some of those include parallel accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as safe crosswalks and signage.

This comes after the death of 32-year-old Lawrence Bernard Davis Jr., who was struck by a car in March while walking along the parkway at night.

"Safety is our primary concern with all road and bridge projects," Roeder said.

The public comments received by DOT will go into its environmental document that will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration for evaluation.