SCDOT to host North Charleston community improvements meeting for I-526 project

NORTH CHARLESTON — Time is winding down for public input on the state's mitigation plan for a billion-dollar highway widening project.

The S.C. Department of Transportation will host an open house for the Interstate 526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project, which looks to relieve congestion on I-526 and Interstate 26 by widening I-526.

The meeting will be 1-4 p.m. March 6 outside the Ferndale Community Center at 1995 Bolton St. in North Charleston.

It will give residents in the four communities bearing the brunt of project's impact — Ferndale, Highland Terrace, Liberty Park and Russelldale — a chance to have a say in the neighborhood improvements aimed at offsetting impacts.

“This will probably be the last opportunity to give input before we submit the final mitigation plan," Joy Riley, DOT project manager, said. “It’s pretty important if there’s something people want to see, they come out Saturday. This is where the rubber hits the road."

DOT expects to have the mitigation plan finalized by this fall after getting federal approval, Riley said. It's difficult to make changes to the plan years down the road, so it's critical for people to voice their opinions to help hold the state accountable, she said.

“The commitments that are made, that’s what holds us to the fire," Riley said.

Community meetings last fall led to a draft mitigation plan overview that outlines intentions to install affordable housing, a community center, parks, summer internships and a school-to-work employment program.

The state also promised a community infrastructure plan for the road project, which spans 9 miles between Virginia Avenue in North Charleston and Paul Cantrell in West Ashley.

Saturday's meeting is an attempt to help flesh out that plan by getting community input on placement of crosswalks, sidewalks, stormwater drainage and bus stops.

Notable infrastructure proposals also include two pedestrian bridges, one over Filbin Creek and the other over the train track near Lacross Road.

Guests will also be able to see information on a Community History Preservation Plan, which aims to document the four neighborhoods' rich history.

Cynthia Anderson, a member of the project's advisory council, was raised in Liberty Park and has been working to raise awareness about the highway project.

She joined other volunteers recently to install signs in the North Charleston neighborhood about the open house. Anderson was encouraged when some residents asked her about the upcoming meeting.

She was a bit discouraged, though, when some people she knows in Russelldale told her they were too busy to attend.

“This ain't the time to be busy," she said. "This is the time to be educated."

One of the things Anderson is most concerned about is utilities in the neighborhoods, where power lines are still above ground. She said that makes the neighborhood more susceptible to power outages.

She also wants to see something done to help address flooding, which will come as a result of the highway project, she said.

Affordable housing is also a concern.

Riley has said that 91 families could be displaced in the four predominantly low-income communities. The state is working to establish housing in the neighborhoods to house impacted residents.

Overall, Anderson feels that DOT has done a good job at relaying needed information to residents. “We need to make sure the community is made whole," she said.

The state is also looking for community feedback on summer job-training courses. For mitigation proposals, those courses typically focus on subjects that prepare people for the transportation industry, such as construction.

But project leaders are also open to other types of training classes, such as those focused on computer skills, interview techniques, and CPR training.