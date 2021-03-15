SCDOT to hand over ownership of parts of Reynolds, Spruill avenues to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — The state Department of Transportation has approved deferring ownership of three streets to the city, giving North Charleston more control over the future of some of its growing business corridors.

The DOT Commission voted at its December meeting to give North Charleston significant stretches of Reynolds and Spruill avenues — areas growing into vibrant commercial hubs with new restaurants and retail stores.

The Commission also voted to hand over Rexton Street, a short road with empty lots near Reynolds.

The Commission's vote authorizes DOT to take legal steps necessary to transfer the road to North Charleston.

The decision will allow North Charleston to help extend farther south the kind of eclectic commercial development that has taken place in Park Circle, making the eastern edge of the city a more walkable, mixed-use community.

"We’ve been working on it for a while," Mayor Keith Summey said. "We envision Spruill Avenue ... becoming a continuation of what has happened on (East) Montague at the Olde Village."

The city wants to create a bike lane along Spruill that stretches from North Charleston to Charleston, Summey said.

But adding new parking seems to be the main priority for the city.

North Charleston has already purchased two lots off Spruill to create parking spaces, and plans to install on-street parking now that the city owns the road.

The municipality has waited well over a year for the state's decision to relinquish ownership of the roads. North Charleston is looking forward to being able to assist businesses along Spruill where there's been limited parking, Councilman Bob King said.

"We’ve got to provide some parking for merchants on that street," King said. "It's our responsibility.”

The city will own about 1.5 miles of the roughly 3-mile-long Spruill Avenue. North Charleston's ownership of the road extends between East Montague and McMillan Avenue.

The road, which has a history of criminal activity, appears to be overcoming that past, Summey said. He feels the change has a lot to do with community partners such as Metanoia, which have been engaged in the neighborhood.

"It's a slow process," Summey said.

North Charleston will also obtain nearly the entire stretch of Reynolds Avenue, where efforts have long been underway to revitalize what was once a commercial hub.

The area had declined over the years but a number of restaurants, nonprofits and retail shops have since opened up.

To accommodate future growth, the city has been selling property and using the money to buy other land near Reynolds Avenue that can be transformed into parking lots.

With ownership of the avenue, the city intends to prohibit on-street parking. This would open up more space to potentially add a bike lane and make the road more pedestrian friendly, Summey said.

The Reynolds Avenue Area Merchants Association has long advocated for the city to obtain ownership of the street. The organization is thrilled by DOT's recent decision and looks forward to a new chapter for the community.

"We hope this move will encourage livability, pedestrian access, cycling and a return to a vibrant streetscape," said RAAMA President Emily Cox.

North Charleston will be responsible for maintaining the roads. Summey said the city will look into maintenance for Spruill and Reynolds avenues once repairs for roads in that part of the city are completed as part of the state's $330 million Port Access Road, which will link Interstate 26 with the new Leatherman Terminal at the old Navy base.

Affordability in the area remains a concern. Summey expressed the need to welcome progress while not pricing out current residents.

Nonprofits such as Metanoia have been working to create reasonably priced housing in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood, which surrounds Reynolds Avenue.

DOT Commissioner Robby Robbins supports North Charleston's efforts that Robbins said will bring economic development to a blighted part of the city that is in desperate need.