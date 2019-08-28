State transportation officials announced Wednesday that they were set to complete a "major phase" of rehabilitation project on the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River.

The ongoing S.C. Department of Transportation project is aimed at shoring up the bridge, which was closed for emergency repairs last May after an inspection revealed that one of the primary support cables in the bridge's westbound span had snapped. Much of the bridge reopened on June 2, 2018, but other repairs remained ongoing.

The latest phase is aimed at shoring up the bridge's eastbound span with additional support cables, SCDOT said. Repairs began Wednesday night, with crews shutting down the right lane on each span. Lanes were expected to reopen Thursday morning.

Once that work is completed, crews also expected to reopen the eastbound span's truck climbing lane, which had been closed since May 2018, SCDOT said. The westbound climbing lane will stay closed "for the foreseeable future" because it will become a working area for crews to complete additional work on the project.

"The overall project to strengthen and add redundancy to the engineering of the Wando River bridge spans is on schedule for completion in early 2020," officials said.

In January, DOT announced a year of construction projects aimed at implementing 14 recommendations to improve the bridge and enhance safety.