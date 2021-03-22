SCDOT to close pothole-plagued Ridgeville road for repairs after neighbors complain

RIDGEVILLE — After residents complained about road damage, potholes and safety, parts of a frequently traveled road in the outskirts of town will be closed to make repairs.

From March 24 to 26, drivers will have to find a detour around Zion Road from Schoolhouse Road to Salem Road.

It is one of the streets frequented by cars and sand trucks that have become a point of tension in the area for locals.

"Somebody has got to listen," said Keith Manning, who has lived in the Ridgeville area for the last two years.

Area residents have been pushing for increased law enforcement presence and road repairs in response to the sand mines and trucks that have become part of an ongoing discussion about growth in the Ridgeville and St. George area.

The mined materials are viewed as a necessity for development with uses that range from making concrete blocks to glass.

At the same time, the frequent dump truck movement has caused problems with potholes and road damage in rural Dorchester County.

Some residents fear that the trucks may also be moving too fast on roads that were built to transport farming products to a market. Following a recent accident where two dump trucks nearly collided, residents took to a community social media page to share problems they've witnessed.

Manning and Lori Morris Reed, another Ridgeville area resident, spoke to The Post and Courier about the discussion. According to Reed, the issue isn't about being against growth; it's about safety. Manning agrees.

"We're not anti-truck," Manning said.

Manning lives on Powder Horn Road. He also works as a mail carrier and frequently travels roads like Zion and Sandridge Road that are filled with sand mines. One of the first issues he noticed is with the width of the roads.

Because they are so narrow, many of trucks drive on the edge to avoid other passing vehicles, Manning said. And though residents don't have a way to measure the speed themselves, some said they believe they're moving too fast on the rural roads.

Manning said a traffic study around the area would be beneficial to highlight the problem. Ideally, he and others also said they would like to at least see the roads widened to include a shoulder where cars could pull off.

According to Robby Robbins, a commissioner with the S.C. Department of Transportation, it's challenging to keep the roads up as they're being traveled on by fully-loaded sand trucks.

With the Walmart Distribution Center in Ridgeville being built and the Volvo factory being nearby, the need for the sand mines is expected to increase, he said.

The department is currently getting together additional funding to support repairs on streets like Zion and Wire Road, another area frequented by sand trucks.

“The sand mining issue as a whole is a very difficult issue," Robbins said.

In the last few days, drivers have also likely noticed more people being pulled over by Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies.

After continued calls to the department around truck speeding concerns, the office is now going through a period of enhanced speed enforcement in the area.

Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman with the sheriff's office, said so far the biggest issue deputies with the traffic unit have noticed in the area is with traffic in general. The problem is less about speeding trucks and more on the increased amount of vehicles on the road.

If the truck drivers are following traffic laws, there's nothing that the office can do.

“We can’t keep those trucks from using the roads out there," Carson said.

The increased deputy presence is slated to be a long-term decision. Though over the next couple of days speed enforcement is expected to be increasingly aggressive.