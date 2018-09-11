In the predawn hours of Tuesday, South Carolina transportation officials began the work of reversing traffic on eastbound Interstate 26 ahead of the mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Florence that's expected to begin at noon.

Road crews were dispatched along eastbound I-26, from I-77 near Columbia to I-526 in Charleston, and received the go-ahead around 6:30 a.m. from S.C. Highway Patrol to begin shutting down the ramps in order to aid the reversal process, said S.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Pete Poore.

The reversal pattern, which will not be implemented until at least noon, is intended to ease traffic conditions as residents along the coastline begin evacuating.

