Hurricane Matthew (copy)
Buy Now

I-26 was reversed on east bound lane to aid in faster evacuation due to the threat of Hurricane Matthew on Wednesday October 5, 2016. Michael Pronzato/Staff

 Michael Pronzato

In the predawn hours of Tuesday, South Carolina transportation officials began the work of reversing traffic on eastbound Interstate 26 ahead of the mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Florence that's expected to begin at noon.

Road crews were dispatched along eastbound I-26, from I-77 near Columbia to I-526 in Charleston, and received the go-ahead around 6:30 a.m. from S.C. Highway Patrol to begin shutting down the ramps in order to aid the reversal process, said S.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Pete Poore.

The reversal pattern, which will not be implemented until at least noon, is intended to ease traffic conditions as residents along the coastline begin evacuating.

Stay with postandcourier.com for updates on traffic conditions, delays and closures.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.