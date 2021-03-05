SCDOT resubmits plan for Summerville's Berlin G. Myers Parkway to ease Main Street traffic

SUMMERVILLE — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is taking another turn at getting the third and final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway approved.

In a joint public notice by the department and the Charleston District Army Corps of Engineers, SCDOT announced its filing of a revised permit application to the corps for the portion of the Summerville project that will connect Berlin G. Myers Parkway to U.S. Highway 17-A.

The road project has been in development for decades. The revised application for the final phase was previously submitted in 2018.

If approved, officials are planning on the road to alleviate traffic off of Main Street. The goal is to connect areas like Summers Corner and the Ponds to the space around Summerville's Azalea Square without having drivers all going down Main Street.

Since SCDOT last filing in 2018, the department has made ongoing revisions to the plans in accordance with the Corps of Engineers. This phase has taken so much time because of its connection to the Sawmill Branch Canal, created in the 1970s by the federal government as a drainage project to mitigate flooding.

Chris Mims, a project manager for the Corps of Engineers, said with any kind of editing of federal projects, applicants have to ensure the finished design provides the same level of service as it did before the edits.

With the Sawmill Branch Canal, it has involved examining concerns like flood risk models. So the goal has been to make sure SCDOT's plans won't cause additional flooding issues.

"This project is a top priority," Mims said.

Some residents have raised concerns about the project. Those who frequent the Sawmill Branch Trail that neighbors the canal are worried about maintaining access to it.

Construction of the final phase of the parkway would cause the town to block resident access to the trail or create a detour.

Ben Hough, a resident of Summerville for nearly 20 years, lives in the Newington neighborhood next to where the parkway's final phase will run. He is also a frequent user of the trail and a member of the Summerville Bike and Pedestrian Community.

"That trail is packed," he said. "In the last year, I've never seen so many people on that trail."

In addition to concerns about access to the trail, he said he is nervous around the flood risks. Over the years, he said, there have been instances of the canal overflowing.

Though he doesn't want the final phase of the project to be approved at all, he said, he at least wants to see more conversation around improving the canal. He is also expecting more public meetings so that residents can raise awareness about issues like safety with elementary schools being nearby.

Those residents interested in commenting on SCDOT's revised application can mail them to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Regulatory Division at 69 A Hagood Ave., Charleston, SC 29403. Include the public notice number 2015-0807.

Some of the changes in the revised application are centered around excavations next to the Sawmill Branch Canal downstream of the roadway project to help with flooding impact.

SCDOT is planning to provide a complete planning package to the Corps of Engineers later this summer so the agency can announce a decision. If approved in the summer, the department expects to begin construction in early 2022.

Construction is estimated to take three years to complete.