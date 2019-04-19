Repair work is continuing on a major overpass of Interstate 26 in Berkeley County that was damaged earlier this month when a tractor-trailer crashed into it.
The S.C. Department of Transportation has modified pavement markings, signs and overhead signals so that the overpass can continue to accommodate traffic, officials stated.
State transportation officials issued an emergency contract to repair the bridge as soon as possible and restore normal operations.
SCDOT plans to put several closures and detours in place on the following dates:
- Friday, April 26, at 9 p.m. to Saturday, April 27, until 8 a.m.
- Saturday, April 27, at 9 p.m. until Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Traffic will be diverted from eastbound I-26 to the off-ramp of exit 203, College Park Road, with traffic immediately proceeding back onto the freeway, SCDOT stated. No turns onto College Park Road will be permitted.
Those who wish to travel southbound on College Park Road will be asked to use exit 205A and use U.S. Highway 78 West back to College Park, SCDOT stated.
Drivers who want to travel northbound on College Park Road are asked to use exit 205B and get back onto westbound I-26 where they will be able to take exit 203 onto northbound College Park Road, SCDOT stated.
The College Park Road overpass will be closed to all traffic, officials stated. Motorists heading south from Goose Creek will be able to access I-26 headed west to Columbia.
Southbound motorists who want to continue across I-26 or enter the freeway and head east to Charleston will detour to Treeland Drive, Royal Road and U.S. 78.
Those who want to head north on College Park from Ladson will not have access to I-26 but all businesses will be accessible.
"The public will be asked to follow US 78 East to I-26 West back to College Park Road," officials stated.
Westbound traffic on I-26 will not be impacted but left turns will not be permitted when exiting at College Park Road, officials stated. Motorists who need to turn left at that location will need to use exit 205B and take U.S. 78 to College Park Road.
Work is expected to be "substantially complete" on or before Memorial Day, officials stated.