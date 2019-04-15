The S.C. Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close a southbound lane on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to conduct cable safety inspections.
Closures are planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, officials stated. Additional inspections will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22-25.
The right-hand lane on the southbound side of the bridge will be closed as inspections are carried out, officials stated.
Work crews will set up barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows. Drivers are asked to use caution in work areas.
Routine inspections are a critical part of bridge maintenance and ensuring the safety of the motoring public.
Such an inspection in May 2018 uncovered damage to a critical support cable on the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River, prompting an emergency closure of the bridge's westbound span and months of investigation that concluded with a 2,800-page report, several repairs and improvements to the bridge's monitoring systems.
For more information about the upcoming Ravenel Bridge lane closures, go to www.scdot.org.