State officials are investigating after graphic photos and a video surfaced Monday of S.C. Department of Transportation employees transporting a dead dog down a highway in Calhoun County.
In the material posted to Facebook, the dog can be seen hanging by its neck from a hoist on the side of a DOT work truck.
The Post and Courier is not publishing the photos or video due to their graphic nature.
DOT officials said the agency is reviewing the situation and that their policies prohibit workers from using truck hoists to transport animal carcasses.
The hoists are used to place an animal carcass in truck beds, according to a statement by the agency on Tuesday.
Officials also apologized for the crew's failure to follow procedure and is reviewing the incident for possible disciplinary action.