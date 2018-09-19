The S.C. Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 95 outside of Florence due to rising flood water.
The closure, which impacts all lanes on I-95 at mile marker 175 near the Great Pee Dee River, was in place as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to SCDOT officials.
Northbound motorists will be detoured onto Interstate 20 at exit 160 toward Columbia, then onto northbound Interstate 77, SCDOT officials stated.
Southbound traffic will be diverted onto S.C. Highway 38 at exit 181, SCDOT officials stated.
Tropical Storm Florence dumped historic amounts of water on North and South Carolina causing extreme flooding in both states. In South Carolina, the Pee Dee region was the hardest hit by flood waters, which continued to wreak havoc on Wednesday.
As of late Tuesday night, 37 deaths have been attributed to Florence, including eight in South Carolina.