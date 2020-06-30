SCDNR continues investigation into teen's death overboard amid calls for justice

The death of a Black North Charleston teenager who authorities say jumped off a boat into the Cooper River last week is prompting calls for justice from friends and family members who have called the official account of the incident into question.

Elijah Dominic Weatherspoon, 18, was reported missing Thursday night after he got in the water near the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge but never resurfaced, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the tragedy. His body was found Sunday near Sullivan's Island.

News of Weatherspoon's death was followed by social media posts from family, friends and community members, who have expressed worries that foul play was involved in his death. A protest calling for justice in his death is scheduled July 12.

"That family needs justice," said Brandon Trollinger, one of the protest's organizers. "If that were a white guy, they would have handled this already."

He feels that many want to forget about the teen's death, but he's sworn he won't rest until Weatherspoon's family has answers.

Capt. Robert McCullough, a Department of Natural Resources spokesman, said on Tuesday that his agency is investigating.

"We're doing all we can do," McCullough said. "We've done interviews, fact finding, right now the (Charleston County) Coroner has it."

An autopsy was conducted on Monday and DNR was waiting for the Coroner's Office to make a determination on the cause and manner of Weatherspoon's death, the captain said.

McCullough said nine people were aboard the boat, including the victim. Whether anyone was using alcohol is part of the ongoing investigation.

Trollinger said that on Tuesday morning, during a meeting with Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie, the group was denied a permit for the protest because of death threats the department has received over the case.

"I've gotten several death threats, and I'm still going," Trollinger said. He said the protest will proceed as planned with or without a city permit, but he won't let anything get out of hand.

A spokesman for the Mount Pleasant Police Department said he did not have information about whether the event would or would not be given a permit. He said he had no knowledge of any death threats made to the department.

More than 60,000 people have signed an online petition asking for a stringent investigation.

Members of the family told friends they wanted any statements made about Weatherspoon to come through their attorney with the Buckley Law Group. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

Many details about what happened have not yet been fully established, but McCullough said "indications are (Weatherspoon) jumped" into the river of his own free will.

Statements provided to law enforcement by others on the boat did not match exactly, but "they're all congruent, they all end in the same place," McCullough said.

Although he was not at liberty to discuss the case in detail, the captain said he wanted the public to know that DNR was committed to running a "painstakingly thorough" investigation.

The protest calling for justice and a thorough investigation is planned for 4-7 p.m. July 12 at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

An incident report released by the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday afternoon said patrol and harbor units were dispatched to Remleys Point Boat Landing around 10:37 p.m. Thursday. The report did not include further details.

Authorities said on Friday that Weatherspoon jumped from the boat, wasn't wearing a life vest, and that another person on the boat tried to save him but wasn't successful.