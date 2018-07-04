Fathers who are incarcerated at select South Carolina prisons now have the opportunity to record their voices as they read aloud children's books that are then sent to their kids back at home.
It's called "A Father's Voice."
The program was launched in mid-June following the success of "A Mother's Voice," which afforded incarcerated moms the same opportunity. The program for mothers began two years ago.
The S.C. Department of Corrections used Father's Day as its launch date for the new venture.
SCDC Director Bryan Stirling, citing the success of the programs, told The Post and Courier he hopes to continue to expand the programs and offer the opportunity to other inmates periodically throughout the year.
Currently only inmates at Camille Graham, Kirkland and Leath correctional institutions may be considered for participation.
The selection process for choosing which inmates are allowed to participate stresses that applicants cannot have received a disciplinary action in the past six months.
Stirling described some of the men at the Kirkland facility's Father's Day event as becoming emotional as they recorded their voices for their children.
"We got some people who work here and have seen a lot of things," Stirling said. "And there's not a dry eye in the house."
The men who were selected picked from a collection of predetermined book titles while officials assisted them in completing the recordings. The father's voice plays with the turn of each page.
The recording device-equipped children's books were purchased for about $30 each from local Hallmark stores following various donations and grants to help facilitate the program, Stirling said.
The SCDC director said he hopes the program serves as a tool to help fortify relationships between fathers and their children.
"One of my earliest memories is my mother reading to me as a child. Hopefully this will give them that opportunity," he said. "It's just a connection that never goes away — the love between a parent and a child."
So far, an estimated 178 men and women have participated in these new programs, SCDC officials said.
A prisoner, who SCDC officials identified only as "Ms. J" because of inmate privacy rules, said in a telephone interview that she was among those who participated when the mothers' version of the program launched two years ago.
"It's something they can keep, they can hear your voice," the 30-year-old said of what the book means to her and her 5-year-old son. "I think it's the best gift I've given since I've been here."
The gesture allowed her to provide her son with a "personal connection," she said.
"Every time they want to hear my voice, they can just go pick up that (book) anytime they want to," she said. "There are a lot of mothers that don't have the privilege of communicating with their kids and vice-versa."
In addition, the parents who are incarcerated have the opportunity to record personal messages for the child.
"I love you," she recalls telling her son in her recording.