Scammer poses as Dominion Energy worker, seeks $2,000 from victims, officials warn

A scammer posing as a Dominion Energy worker is telling people their electricity or gas will be cut off if they don't send the caller $2,000, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warned.

Twice, people have reported to the sheriff’s office they were contacted by the same telephone number — 800-727-5127, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Rick Carson noted in a "scam alert" on June 1.

One person was told to get $2,000 in gift cards to pay the utility, Carson wrote.

“He realized it was a scam and shut it down,” Carson wrote. “Victim No. 2 was given the same story. She went to an ATM and withdrew $2,000. She converted it to Bitcoin and sent it to the scammer.”

In the phone conversations, the scammer posed as a worker named "Kevin Parker."

“He spoke with an accent that was not American,” Carson wrote. “When you call the number back, automated answering indicates it is Dominion Energy.”