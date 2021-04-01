SC woman seeks exit from prison in Charleston murder-for-hire case

The former mistress of a Charleston banker is making another bid to have her sentence overturned in an infamous murder-for-hire case that landed them both in prison.

Wendy Moore, 45, has just under five years left before she is scheduled to be released, but she is hoping a motion filed in U.S. District Court in March will spring her from federal prison much sooner.

Moore has already made one unsuccessful pitch for resentencing after her traditional appeals fell flat. But a judge has given her the go-ahead to make a new argument that her prison term should be vacated due to questions about the constitutionality of a law under which she was convicted. Prosecutors must file a response by May 9.

Moore and her one-time paramour, former banker Chris Latham, were convicted in 2014 for their roles in a botched murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting Latham’s now-former wife, Nancy Cannon, a real estate agent and state lottery official. Moore is serving 15 years behind bars on four charges, and Latham was sentenced to 10 years on one count.

Latham was an executive at Bank of America in Charleston when romance blossomed between him and Moore, a secretary at his office. Amid his contentious divorce, they schemed to have his wife killed, authorities said.

The plan unraveled in April 2013 when a Charleston police officer stopped Aaron Wilkinson, a Kentucky man looking to buy heroin on the city's East Side. After police found a gun in his car, Wilkinson revealed the death plot and led investigators to a “hit packet” with key details about Cannon. Wilkinson had become entangled in the scheme through a connection with Moore’s ex-husband, Samuel Yenawine, who later committed suicide while awaiting trial.

Wilkinson became the government’s star witness and shaved down his potential prison time by testifying against Latham and Moore.

Moore is serving time at a federal prison in Tallahassee, Fla., with an anticipated release date of January 2026. Latham is incarcerated about three hours away in Wildwood, Fla. He is eligible for release in February of next year, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Moore has previously employed a variety of arguments to overturn her conviction and sentence, from claims of ineffective counsel to assertions that Latham had made her a pawn in his illicit plans. Latham has challenged his conviction as well, alleging the plot was fiction, concocted “straight out of a movie script” by a sociopath. None of those arguments worked.

This time around, Moore is betting on a complex legal argument that piggybacks off a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a Texas robbery case involving a series of cigarette heists. The hold-up men were convicted under the same federal conspiracy law that helped land Moore and Latham behind bars.

The law in question allows for stiffer criminal penalties for using, carrying, or possessing a firearm in connection with any federal “crime of violence or drug trafficking crime.” But the high court ruled that a portion of that law defining violent felonies was unconstitutionally vague and provided "no reliable way to determine which offenses qualify as crimes of violence." Therefore, the court found, that section of the law is invalid.

Taking that ruling into account, Moore's conviction should be voided and her sentence vacated to comply with the high court's findings, her attorney argued in a March 26 motion.

District Judge Richard Gergel gave Moore's lawyer, Columbia attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best, until April 9 to file supplemental paperwork in connection with her motion, and prosecutors will have 30 days from that point in which to file a response.

Franklin-Best did not respond to an email from The Post and Courier seeking additional comment on the matter.

Michael Mulé, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina, said prosecutors had no comments to offer on the case at this time.