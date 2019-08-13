American Alligator.JPG (copy)
An American Alligator pokes its head out of the swamp at Caw Caw Interpretive Center on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Ravenel.

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman is recovering after being bitten by an alligator near her home in Hilton Head Island.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas tells news outlets that it happened in the Sun City retirement community on Monday night.

Lucas says a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog about 10 p.m. near her house, which is also near several ponds. He says the 8-to-9-foot-long (2.4-to-2.7-meter-long) gator bit the woman on the wrist and leg. She was treated at the scene and later transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.

The dog ran way during the attack and was not harmed.

An alligator control agent was called in and the gator was captured and euthanized.

