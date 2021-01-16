SC will hold February bar exam in person as COVID-19 cases rise

The winter bar exam will continue as scheduled Feb. 23-24, the S.C. Judicial Branch announced, with applicants required to attend in person.

Authorities said they’ll have similar safety measures in place to those used in July but didn’t detail the precautions. They’re also considering stricter requirements, such as applicants having to get tested for the coronavirus shortly before the exam, but have not said when those will be finalized.

"The Supreme Court will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic, including state and federal directives and guidance, to determine if this examination can be safely conducted, and will impose appropriate measures to mitigate the risks," the Judicial Branch said in a Thursday news release.

Applicants who’ve registered for the exam but don’t want to do it in person can apply for the July exam without paying an additional filing fee if they decide to do so by Jan. 29.

But that would mean a full year’s postponement for any law school graduates who had registered for the July 2020 certification test but then postponed for safety reasons or didn’t pass the exam.

The summer test, which traditionally has the highest number of examinees, began July 28, when the state was averaging just over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases each day. Some had hoped that cases would fall and that applicants would feel more comfortable sitting at an in-person test with fewer people. Instead, cases have more than doubled.

Over 150 applicants and attorneys petitioned the court in July to consider granting diploma privilege, which would allow them to begin doing some legal work with guidance from their education and employers. They were turned down, however, as have sitters in most states.