A quarter-century ago, managers used the graceful swallow-tailed kite to help identify lands to buy for the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge.

If the rare and skittish bird would nest there, the habitat would be attractive to any number of other species from ducks to black bear. The tidal river and forest wetland near Conway and Myrtle Beach is considered the northernmost tip of the bird's nesting range.

But the birds didn't stay put. Evidence showed they began giving up nests along the refuge in favor of building farther upstream, away from the coast and deeper into South Carolina. Refuge managers want to follow.

Partly as a result, the 23,000-acre refuge along the Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers is embarking on a groundbreaking plan to literally reshape itself, giving up on some lands it had set out to acquire in 1997 and going after new ones — including some 4,000 acres that owners have talked about donating.

The "boundary modification" plan is considered a bellwether for how U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service refuges, as well as other conserved lands, will be managed in the future. The idea is to find room for species that face getting their habitat shifted by development, climate warming and sea rise.

The Waccamaw refuge proposes to add 6,638 acres and will no longer seek 6,849 acres it originally laid out as desired acquisitions.

The plan estimates an $8.6 million cost, but Craig Sasser, the refuge manager, said a significant majority of the acreage is expected to be donated.

Along with providing better habitat, the new acres will protect more river basin acres getting lost to development as they become more valuable for absorbing flood waters.

"We're trying to use good science and make smart, informed decisions," Sasser said. "We didn't go through all this as a pipe dream."

Gerrit Jobsis, a regional director for American Rivers, called the plan a good redistribution of the refuge and said it was the first time boundary modification has been used in refuge planning.

The group, along with a handful of other conservation advocates, took part in the open process to help determine what proposed acquisitions to trade out.

"It recognizes that the kind of land we could or should protect has changed from 20 years ago," Jobsis said.

The swallow-tailed kite is maybe the most graceful of raptors, able to glide for miles without flicking a wing. It's so keenly adapted to flight it almost never touches the ground and can glide to a stop in midair.

The bird prefers relatively undisturbed river wetlands to nest. But it's so mobile that after years of sighting reports, researchers still don't know enough about how many there are to know whether it's an endangered species. They track nesting to try to determine it.

At Waccamaw, they knew one thing.

"These birds are moving upstream," Sasser said. The concern grew that if habitat changes were driving the relocation the refuge could be left out of place, the birds and other refuge animals lost.

Relocating refuges was already on the table. The Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge north of Charleston, primarily open water and islands, previously had acquired acreage on the mainland to compensate for migrating bird habitat lost as the islands overwash to storms and rising seas.

"We started looking at expanding the (Waccamaw) refuge, but there's not a lot of political support for that," Sasser said.

Reshaping boundaries started getting talked about among managers in the Fish and Wildlife Southeast region. The Waccamaw plan became a type of pilot project.

Erin Pate, North Coast office director for the Coastal Conservation League, is one of a number of supporters of the program.

"The development surrounding the refuge is threatening habitat quality and degrading the area’s natural resources. The boundary modification is a strategic response to this changing landscape — removing acreage that is no longer meeting the purposes of the refuge and adding land that contains valuable habitat," she said.