Blue leaps out of Sgt. Fred Earhart's truck at full speed, picks up the scent just as fast. Off through the woods they go, Earhart on the tail end of the leash.
When the Labrador retriever starts to lope, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife officer knows they're close. If the dog takes that certain stance, Earhart knows something isn't right.
The other day in Francis Marion National Forest, Blue scented out and slipped up on two surprised hunters in a wildlife management area that had been closed to deer hunting.
"The younger guy saw Blue, saw the unformed officer behind him and said 'Man, that's awesome,'" Earhart recalled.
The 3-year-old Lab is one of six K-9s now at work with DNR officers across the state, in a program revived last year after it was curtailed temporarily because of budget cuts, aging dogs and a need to upgrade training.
The dogs are used for an array of the purposes of other law enforcement K-9s: Search and rescue, suspect searches and evidence detection, as well as locating hunters and wildlife. They have rejoined a widening arsenal available to DNR officers that now includes mountain bikes.
And the dogs are worth their weight in treats.
In October alone, K-9s were used 14 times and helped make arrests for deer baiting, illegal night and out-of-season hunting and trespassing to hunt.
Last spring one of the dogs tracked down a 2-year-old lost in the woods outside the rural town of Ehrhardt, near Walterboro.
In 2017, the dogs were used about once per day on average and helped make 31 cases for DNR and other agencies.
The program costs about $2,000 per year. The dog and its wildlife officer handler go through an eight-week training session as a pair.
The dogs are one more tool for the officers and help with community relations during demonstrations, said DNR spokeswoman Kaley Lawrimore.
Earhart works Blue most days they are on duty.
"He's phenomenal. Rather than me walking for hours trying to find somebody, he finds them immediately," the sergeant said.
Blue isn't aggressive and won't bite, Earhart said. But when he takes that no-nonsense stand, suspects behave.
"You can't really appreciate him until you put on sneakers," Earhart said. "He gets out of the truck at 100 mph and gets back in the same way."