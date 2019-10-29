The snakehead isn't your cutie guppy.

The ugly thing looks like its name. It can grow to more than 3 feet long, breathe air, crawl on land and is a menace to native fish. Its nickname is Frankenfish.

The freshwater Asian invasive species might not be in a South Carolina pond, river or lake yet but it's getting close enough that wildlife officials this week put out an alert: Kill it immediately if you catch one.

The Northern snakehead, in fact, looks so much like a popular native mudfish called the bowfin or mud pike that it might already be here and people just not realize it.

One of them was pulling from a pond near Atlanta, Georgia earlier this month. That's got the S.C. Department of Natural Resources on a "heightened awareness," said fisheries chief Ross Self.

"We get generally 2 or 3 reports annually of suspect fish that so far have turned out to be a native species, often bowfin, misidentified by anglers," Self said. But "we recovered one specimen from an aquarium about 15 or 20 years ago, about 7 inches long."

How do you tell a snakehead from a bowfin: Turn it over and look at its, er, anal area. The fin down there will be a lot longer than the fin farther up toward the gills.

The DNR tweet puts its simply:

DO NOT RELEASE IT.

Kill it immediately and freeze it.

Take pictures.

Note where it was caught.

Report it to SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431.

This thing is not to be played with. And it's already been found in 14 fourteen states including Georgia, Florida and Virginia.

It's now banned as illegal wildlife under federal law.

"Snakeheads are predatory," warns Fish and Wildlife. "This can severely alter the feeding habits, food availability, and behaviors of other members of an ecosystem."

In other words, with its voracious appetite it eats or scares away the fish you want.

Native to Asia and Africa, the snakehead was sold in pet stores, fish markets and restaurants until it turned up in a pond in Maryland in 2002, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

It's now banned as illegal wildlife under federal law.