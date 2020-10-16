SC wants to help restore populations of endangered Carolina Heelsplitter mussel species

State biologists believe just 10 populations remain of an endangered mussel species found only in the Carolinas.

Urban development and the changing habitat in rivers could be blamed for the Carolina Heelsplitter's decline, according to biologists with the state Department of Natural Resources. Wastewater, stormwater runoff and other pollutants threaten the species. The agency hopes to grow more of the mussels to help the populations rebuild.

The heelsplitter is the only mussel species in the state to be federally listed as endangered, according to SCDNR. The agency said an ideal habitat for the species is cool, clean, shallow, heavily shaded streams of moderate gradient.

Morgan Kern, a wildlife biologist with SCDNR, said it'll take permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make the culturing happen. But in the meantime, the agency is growing surrogates as a way to validate its systems work and ensure they are suitable for freshwater mussels.

"We're working with what we call surrogate species, which are just other native freshwater mussels that aren't as imperiled so that we can get our techniques down so that when we finally get Carolina Heelsplitters, we have better success because they're so rare," Kern said.

She said the agency doesn't want to spend the effort collecting the heelsplitters if they aren't going to be able to rear them.

"We want to work all of the kinks out before we get them in," Kern said.

SCDNR is completing an application for permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The hope is for everything to be complete before the new calendar year, pending review for the Fish and Wildlife Service.

"Once we have all the applicable permits, we will feel confident that we can hold the Carolina Heelsplitter with the highest survival rates," Kern said.

To propagate, the agency would go out into the wild and collect breeding females, then attach their larvae to a fish host. It would take about two weeks to a month before the juveniles could be collected. Once the juveniles have grown to about a couple inches in size, they can be stocked in rivers.

It could take more than 10 years to get the species back to a healthy level. Eventually, the goal would be for the heelsplitters to be able to reproduce on their own.

The amount of heelpslitters the agency would produce will ultimately depend on the number of fruiting females it can find. Kern said normally they only find about two to four in a season.

The agency is also working with the Orangeburg National Fish Hatchery, which has already started culturing and propagating heelsplitters. The SCDNR would be the second facility in the state to do this type of work.