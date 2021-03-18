SC waits for severe storms to roll in as tornado watch expanded

South Carolina was still waiting for severe storms to show up on Thursday afternoon, as the impending weather cancelled school events and closed government offices.
Broken segments of a long-rolling front were approaching the state from two points — showers spread from Beaufort to the southern edges of the Charleston region at the coast, and scattered over the Upstate, around Greenville. Neither line of storms was yet firing off with enough strength to bring the high winds and hail predicted.
In Charleston, a line of stronger winds and atmospheric instability behind the approaching showers may still fuel more serious weather, said Michael Emlaw, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.
The main risk is high winds, which could gust in excess of 60 mph. Emlaw said some tornadoes are still possible, but "it does appear the threat for significant tornadoes (of EF2 or higher) has decreased."
At 2 p.m., several counties in the Upstate were also added to a tornado watch that expires at 6 p.m. The watch means ingredients are present in the atmosphere for tornadoes to form, but one has not been spotted.
An earlier tornado watch was issued for 12 counties of points further south in South Carolina, stretching from Orangeburg to Charleston to the Savannah River on the state's southwest edge. The new alert covers 15 counties in the Upstate, in an area stretching from Lancaster County to Greenville down to North Augusta.
The line of storms had already travelled hundreds of miles since Wednesday, as it ripped east from Louisiana. The front spurred 27 unconfirmed reports of possible tornadoes, mostly centered over Mississippi and Alabama.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Natalie Walters contributed reporting from Greenville.