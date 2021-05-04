SC voting rights advocates in several cities joining May 8 national mobilization

An alliance of voting rights advocates are banding together May 8 to take part in a large-scale, multi-city, grassroots get-out-the-vote campaign.

The effort — “100 votercades in 100 cities” — will include rallies and convoys in several South Carolina cities.

It has become especially urgent in the wake of Georgia’s restrictive voting law passed last year, organizers said. The new voting rules came following the 2020 victories of Democrats Joe Biden and Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the latter two now representing Georgia in the Senate.

“It’s obvious to us that what happened in Georgia shook the establishment to its core,” said Donald Gilliard, a political consultant and civic leader in Georgetown who is overseeing the “votercade” there. “They (Republicans) woke up in the morning after that runoff election in Georgia and said ‘We’ve got to do something; these Black folk are starting to vote.’”

The Voting Rights Alliance, a project of the Transformative Justice Coalition, has organized the “National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day,” which is expected to draw thousands of participants. It begins at noon Saturday with a broadcast, continues at 2 p.m. with press conferences in each city, followed by the motorcades at 3 p.m.

It ends at 4 p.m. with public gatherings, youth activities, voter registration opportunities and some speeches.

The votercade action day is confirmed in several South Carolina cities: Columbia, Georgetown, Kingstree, North Charleston, Spartanburg and Walterboro.

Where to gather Columbia: E.E. Taylor Elementary School, 200 McCrae St. Georgetown: Howard Recreation Center, 500 Kaminski St. Kingstree: Intersection of Lexington Avenue and Tomlinson Street. North Charleston: Daniel Jenkins Academy baseball field, 2670 Bonds Ave. Spartanburg: Mt Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St. Walterboro: Pinckney Park, 505 Hampton St.

Heather Odem, event organizer for Carolina For All, a grassroots Columbia-based advocacy group, said the rally is a chance to educate the public, register people to vote, provide a forum for elected officials and foster community solidarity.

Nationally, participants will push for passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4), the For the People Act (S. 1), the Washington, D.C. Admissions Act (H.R. 51), and reform of the filibuster. In South Carolina, demonstrators also will advocate passage of the state voting bill (H. 3822), which would make it easier to register and to vote in person and absentee.

Odem said the coordinated mobilization is open to all. For details about how to participate, go to johnlewisdayofaction.org.

Gilliard said voter suppression is perhaps the biggest issue of the moment.

“What we hope to do is to wake up our community and to let them know that there is a sense of urgency, and we must be engaged and we must be ready to fight through the courts and through the political system,” he said. “We must meet the challenge.”

In Georgetown, the activities start at the Howard Center, 1610 Hawkins St., where cars can be decorated with banners. The “votercade,” which has drawn several sponsors including the NAACP and Gullah-Geechee Chamber of Commerce, will have police escort and end at Ben Cooper Park, where participants will partake in fried chicken, music, a bit of history and more.

Gilliard is bringing his mother Barbara Faison, a well-known matriarch in Georgetown who turns 83 on Saturday. This is her birthday party, he said.