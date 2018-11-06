Voters across South Carolina waiting for hours in lines wrap-around lines to cast their ballots on Tuesday in what elections officials anticipate to be a higher-than-normal turnout for a midterm election.
Polls closed at 7 p.m., but the lines showed no signs of letting up around the Lowcountry.
At St. Johns High School on Johns Island, some voters reported wait times approaching three hours.
Just before polls closed, there were more than 100 people in line at Charleston Charter School for Math and Sciences.
Checking in voters slows the line at Charleston Charter School for Math &Sciencs as the time for polls to close approaches, over 100 voters wait in line
Poll workers at West Ashley Middle School passed out pizza to waiting voters shortly after 7 p.m., including some who had been in line for nearly two hours.
"A poll watcher for the Arrington campaign told me at the door that he estimated I'd be leaving at 8:30 p.m.," said Sylvia Folk, a voter at the middle school. "That's the good news. The other news is that someone in line with me guesstimated 700-plus people in line behind us."
Issues with lengthy wait times and frustrated voters struck just about every polling place in the Charleston area.
During the afternoon, cars packed the parking lot at Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church in West Ashley, causing some drivers to give up on their search for a spot and make their own space in the grass. A line of people snaked around the church.
The West Ashley church was one of several Charleston-area precincts that saw minor equipment issues throughout the day. A faulty power strip slowed the process of checking voters in on laptops, said Charleston County elections director Joe Debney.
Other problems in the Lowcountry ranged from aging equipment to bad batteries, which caused delays but didn’t lead to any major disruptions, officials said.
After hearing another woman say that she’d waited about four hours to vote, Kecia Hollington shook her head, announced that she’d come back later and turned back toward the parking lot.
Despite the wait, Hollington said she was encouraged by the sight of some many people voting, a big change from recent elections where she was "in and out" of her precinct.
"Everybody’s voting," she said. "Years ago, this line was never like this."
Christine Wilson waits in line to vote at St. Andrews School of Math and Science. Voters at the polling place waited around 90 minutes. "It's a right that not everyone has, so it would be a shame not to use it," she said.
One factor driving voter participation could be the nation's polarized political climate.
Ellie Tiffany, who waited an hour and a half to vote at Grace on the Ashley, said she doesn’t always vote in midterm elections but this year felt important "because there’s just so much bad stuff going on."
"If I had had to stand much longer I don’t think I could’ve done it, but I would've," said Tiffany, 79. "This is not an election that I would’ve missed."
In Dorchester County, the largest precincts — Beech Hill Elementary and Fort Dorchester High School — saw the longest lines at an hour.
“Voters are coming out and it’s a good problem to have,” said Elections Director Todd Billman.
Billman said he was “pleasantly surprised” when, by mid-afternoon, several locations had hit 25 percent turnout. About 9 percent of the county’s active voters cast absentee ballots.
Berkeley County Elections Director Adam Hammons expected participation to surpass the 2014 midterm election.
"We seem to be busy,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “Not presidential election busy, but definitely busy for a midterm.”
Voters played on their cellphones and read books to pass the time in line. At Drayton Hall Elementary, a woman waiting in a line that wrapped around the school remarked that she’d heard that voters were expected to turn out in record numbers.
Farther down the line, Megan Wollaston read a book with her two daughters and son. It was her first time voting since moving to the Lowcountry from Seattle, so she wasn’t sure what to expect until she saw Facebook chatter about 90-minute wait times.
“We homeschool, so this is a great field trip to learn about civic duties,” Wollaston said.
Tuesday’s voting experience wasn’t pleasant for everyone. In South Windermere, Catherine Brack said she felt faint after standing in line for an hour at St. Andrews School of Math and Science. Brack, who is battling an illness, told a poll worker about her plight and returned to her car to vote a curbside ballot. She said the worker did not help.
A poll watcher eventually intervened, and Brack was able to cast a curbside ballot after waiting in her car for about 75 minutes.
"It was just one of those situations where nobody told me what to do," she said. "It was discouraging."