SC voters cast their ballots amid coronavirus pandemic

Charleston-area voters trickled into polling places masked and socially distanced on Tuesday to cast ballots even as coronavirus cases have sharply increased in South Carolina over the past two weeks. Few voters reported problems, though a woman in Berkeley County said an issue with a poll worker had to be resolved through a series of phone calls.
While lines seemed longer due to social distancing, many at polls across the region said voting was worth the risk.
Early Tuesday morning, Jackie Scriven came out of Charleston Charter School for Math and Science on King Street. The 57-year-old woman said she felt very comfortable and didn't feel that voting placed her in much danger of coming down with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
At the school, a small line had already formed shortly after polls opened at 7 a.m. as voters tried to beat crowds. Most wore masks and stood at least 6 feet apart in line.
Scriven said she always tries to vote early in the day and that she was thankful the line wasn't too long.
Joe Debney, Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration executive director, said voting appeared to be proceeding with few issues on Tuesday morning.
Some polling places reported lines, partially due to some poll workers not wanting to work for fear of exposure to the coronavirus. Debney and other county election officials said they were working to increase staffing if possible in order to ensure the voting process moves as smoothly as possible.
But elections officials are also well aware of the need for safety, he said, urging voters to be patient if they find themselves in a line, which may appear longer than it really is due to the need for social distancing.
Lines at most polling places have moved quickly, but some precincts with competitive races could see longer wait times due to higher voter turnout, Debney said.
"We all work here because we believe in democracy but we also want to take safety into account," he said.
At Hazel Parker Playground on East Bay Street in the lower end of the Charleston peninsula, 72-year-old Hugh Lane said he felt very comfortable and safe casting his ballot.
Ladson Mills III, 68, another voter at that location, also said he felt safe and that despite the pandemic he felt engaging in the democratic process was too important to skip, even as case counts continue to rise.
At the Town Hall polling site in Mount Pleasant, many voters said they weren't overly concerned about voting during the pandemic.
Most wore masks and some wore gloves. All made sure to grab a heavy dose of hand sanitizer before exiting the polling place.
Altogether, voting wasn’t too different than before COVID-19, said Mount Pleasant voter Carlton Simmons. He didn’t have too many worries about voting in person, though he felt there were far fewer poll workers than usual.
Mike Vecchiolla said his main concern had been about long lines. He waited around 10 to 15 minutes to vote.
“It’s pretty similar to before,” he said.
Other voters said the experience was a little slow, but none said they worried too much about contracting the virus while voting.
Berkeley County issue
Although voting in Charleston County seemed to proceed with few issues, one Berkeley County voter reported significant issues casting her ballot.
Debi McQuillin, 63, said she and her husband showed up to vote at Philip Simmons Elementary School between 9:30 and 10 a.m. There was no line and the couple thought they'd be in and out quickly.
But McQuillin said she was given the wrong ballot. When she got to her voting station, two out of the four candidates she knew she was going to vote for were missing.
When she asked her husband whether all four candidates were on his ballot, he said yes.
McQuillin went back inside and spoke to a clerk who she said insisted the original ballot provided was correct. When she told the clerk there should have been a ballot with four candidates the clerk replied there was no such ballot.
After getting in touch with a candidate she knew, who then put McQuillin on a three-way call with Berkeley County Department of Voters Registration and Election Director Adam Hammons, the officials spoke to the clerk.
"All of a sudden, she found the right ballot," McQuillin said.
After filling in a paper ballot, she said the clerk continued to act strangely, telling her that she didn't need to sign the document or put it in an envelope.
McQuillin said she insisted on following all the instructions on the paper ballot and insisted on watching the clerk sign the document and place it in a secure envelope.
"She fought me every stop of the way," McQuillin said. "There's either total incompetence or there is voter fraud."
Reached by phone, Hammons said the situation arose from human error on the part of the clerk and that the situation has been corrected.
"We got the voter a provisional ballot that had all the correct information on it," he said. "We also sent one of our commissioners and a polling location technician to observe and correct the issue before it became widespread."
Overall, voting in Berkeley County has gone smoothly, Hammons said.
County election officials have received a small number of isolated reports of voters being given the wrong ballot, he said. In each case, county election officials have taken corrective action similar to McQuillin's case.
In some instances, voters had to cast a provisional ballot because they did not notice any issues until they had already submitted their vote, Hammons said. In others, the voter noticed a problem before casting their ballot and polling place workers were able to get them the right ballot without issue.
Richland County faces poll worker shortage
A shortage of volunteers willing to work the polls in Richland County amid the pandemic created a number of problems around the county as residents cast their ballots Tuesday morning.
Waits as long as two hours at some precincts were reported, according to Interim Elections Director Terry Graham, and at a couple polling places, incorrect ballots meant some races didn't appear on machines for residents to cast their vote.
Issues with voting in at least two state races were reported, the Democratic Primary for the District 80 House seat and the House District 75 candidates. No primary was held for Republicans in these districts.
Margaret Sumpter, the Democratic president of the Horrell Hill Elementary School precinct, where District 80 candidates initially were left off the ballot, went to the polling place around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a number of calls from voters. She said anyone who arrived before that time likely wasn't able to vote in one of the three races there.
"(Poll workers) should have seen that before," she said. "It's not about me. It's not about a particular candidate. It's about the right of people to vote for who they want to vote for."
In one case, two voters who lived in the same household told her they had been given different ballots — one where the House race was included and the other without.
Sumpter did not know how many ballots had been cast at the precinct before the problem was addressed.
Graham said the problem was caused by poll workers not following their training and putting up incorrect ballots. Anyone who encounters a ballot that is missing candidates names should inform a poll worker before casting their ballot. If the ballot is already cast a voter must return and fill out a provisional ballot.
