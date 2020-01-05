COLUMBIA — South Carolinians usually want to avoid sharks, but the Department of Motor Vehicles is planning to spread them across the state.

Over the next five months, state employees will visit all 46 counties with mobile "self-contained hazardous area response kits" — or SHARKs — to get REAL ID driver's licenses and identity cards into the hands of residents ahead of a federal mandated Oct. 1 deadline.

So far, less than 40 percent of South Carolinians are projected to have a REAL ID by the deadline, DMV officials said.

Without a REAL ID after October, people cannot fly commercially or step foot on federal facilities.

The first SHARK will arrive Monday in Myrtle Beach as part of a 10-week registration drive that ends in Laurens and Newberry counties.

State DMV chief Kevin Shwedo said the traveling units — actually computers set up on tables — will augment services offered at the agency's branch offices. A schedule for the mobile units that will be stationed away from DMVV offices is posted to the agency's website at scdmvonline.com/news.

The SHARKs will be open from 10 a.m. to 2. p.m.

As of Dec. 31, 1.1 million REAL IDs have been issued, bringing the total to 1.7 million since last February. Statewide, 4.3 million people have a driver's license or identification card, but only a quarter of them carry the REAL ID designation. DMV spokeswoman Lauren Phillips said almost 62,000 REAL IDs are being processed monthly.

The mobile units come after Shwedo issued a warning to those are putting off obtaining their REAL ID.

“If you wait until January, I’m telling everybody, ‘You’ll wait as long as six hours. If you wait until next July, you may be there all day,’” Shwedo said in November.

Two other agencies are joining DMV’s mobilization effort. The state’s Election Commission will register voters, while the U.S. Census Bureau will let people know about the April 1 deadline to complete forms.

“Inviting other agencies to partner with us not only shows the cohesiveness of state and federal government, but also allows these agencies an opportunity to get in front of residents they may not normally interact with,” said Courtney Saxon, deputy director of DMV’s branch services.

To purchase a REAL ID, customers must bring with them all of the following:

Proof of identity such as a government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. passport

Proof of Social Security number

Two proofs of a current physical South Carolina address

Proof of all legal name changes

$25 payment; DMV accepts cash, checks, and credit and debit cards

Valid passports or military identification cards can be used in lieu of REAL IDs, and people without them can still drive, vote, apply for federal benefits and enter government facilities where identification isn't required, such as post offices.

They're also able to participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations, such as serving on federal grand juries or testifying in court.