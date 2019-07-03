Charleston County sheriff's deputies used a Taser to help subdue a drunk and disorderly person on James Island that they later learned was an off-duty S.C. Highway Patrol trooper.
Deputies were called shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a suspicious person at 541 Flint St., according to an incident report.
"The caller reported that an unknown male subject initially tried to use a key to enter the caller’s residence and that the subject was now lying down on his front porch," the Sheriff's Office said. "Deputies arrived and attempted to communicate with the subject, at which point they realized that he was highly intoxicated."
Deputies, one male and one female, were able to wake up the subject, who was identified as 22-year-old Malik Hasan McCown, the report said. After looking at his driver's license, deputies determined that he lived also lived on Flint Street.
"As I informed McCown that he was at the wrong residence, he stated, 'I'm good,' " the report said.
He then reportedly stood up as a deputy asked him a question and asked, "Is there a problem," before stating, "I'm not that drunk," according to the report.
"McCown took an aggressive stance and had his fist bowed up," the report said. "(He) refused to comply with commands given."
The off-duty trooper then allegedly turned toward the female deputy and knocked her off balance, the report said. A physical fight ensued in which McCown unsuccessfully tried to get the male deputy in a headlock.
At some point during the struggle, the female deputy took out a Taser and placed it against McCown's back while McCown was "on top of" the other deputy, the report said. The deputy stated she was going to use the device.
"I tased McCown for one cycle while giving loud, verbal commands to put his hands behind his back," the report said.
Eventually, he relented and the deputy was able to secure McCown in handcuffs, the report said.
He was charged with one count each of public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and third-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
McCown was fired on Wednesday from the Highway Patrol for "improper conduct/conduct unbecoming a state employee," according to Capt. Kelley Hughes, a spokesman for that agency.
He had been with the Highway Patrol since Aug. 22, 2018, and served in Troop 6's Post B, which includes Colleton and Dorchester counties, Hughes said.